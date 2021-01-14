Red movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Ram Pothineni-starrer hits theatres

Red has finally hit theatres.

Telugu action thriller Red, starring Ram Pothineni, Nivetha Pethuraj, Malvika Sharma and Amritha Aiyer, has finally hit cinema halls. The film, which is a remake of Tamil film Thadam, is directed by Kishore Tirumala.

Nivetha Pethuraj, who plays a police officer in the movie, shared how she was excited to work on the Telugu remake of Thadam. She told indianexpress.com, “While I was working for Chitralahari, Kishore Tirumala told me about his plans for the Telugu remake of Thadam. I immediately gave my nod to join the project without even listening to the story or watching its Tamil version.”

Pethuraj didn’t have to do much to prepare for her role as she believes, “When we work with Kishore Tirumala, we don’t need much effort to transform ourselves into a respective character. It’s easy to work with him as he knows what he needs for the scenes.”