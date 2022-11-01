scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

RC16: Ram Charan film with Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri shelved

The film, which was supposed to go on floors after Ram Charan's film with director Shankar, has been shelved for reasons unknown.

Ram CharanRam Charan's 16th film shelved. (Photo: Twitter/Gowtam Tinnanuri)

Telugu star Ram Charan, who is still basking in the success of RRR, is next teaming up with director Shankar for a film tentatively titled RC15. It was earlier announced that after wrapping up the big-budget film, Ram Charan will team up with director Gowtam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame for a movie, which will mark the actor’s 16th film. Now, it is said that the movie, referred to as RC16, has been shelved due to undisclosed reasons.

The PR of Ram Charan took to Twitter to announce that the film has been shelved for now. However, he hinted at the possibility that it might be restarted later. He added that the next project of Ram Charan will be announced soon. Here’s what he said:

Gowtam Tinnanuri announced the project last year on Dusshera. He wrote, “I have treasured this note since quite some time and was hoping to share it with the world when I get an opportunity to work with you. Never knew it will come so soon.Thank you for all the love sir (sic).”

The film was supposed to be produced by NV Prasad under NVR Cinema and UV Creations banners. The news has disappointed many fans of the director and the Telugu star. Meanwhile, Gowtam and the production house are yet to officially confirm the news.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
SUVs to cement mixers, Dalit beneficiaries of TRS scheme stuck with their...Premium
SUVs to cement mixers, Dalit beneficiaries of TRS scheme stuck with their...
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...Premium
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...Premium
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...Premium
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...
ALSO READ |Ram Charan gets emotional in Japan, says ‘I want to come back to this country again’

Ram Charan recently promoted his film RRR in Japan. The film was released to a great box office response in Japan. He will soon join the sets of his movie with Shankar, which has Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali and Jayaram in pivotal roles.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-11-2022 at 04:23:01 pm
Next Story

Google One to Workspace: A look at options to increase your Google account storage

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan and Taimur return to Mumbai after enjoying father-son time in Maldives
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement