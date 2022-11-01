RC16: Ram Charan film with Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri shelved

Telugu star Ram Charan, who is still basking in the success of RRR, is next teaming up with director Shankar for a film tentatively titled RC15. It was earlier announced that after wrapping up the big-budget film, Ram Charan will team up with director Gowtam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame for a movie, which will mark the actor’s 16th film. Now, it is said that the movie, referred to as RC16, has been shelved due to undisclosed reasons.

The PR of Ram Charan took to Twitter to announce that the film has been shelved for now. However, he hinted at the possibility that it might be restarted later. He added that the next project of Ram Charan will be announced soon. Here’s what he said:

Our MegaPowerStar @AlwaysRamCharan garu’s next project #RC16 vth gowtam is not happening as previously announced, hope & wish it to happen at later point of time!#RamCharan garu’s new project announcement vl b Unveiling officially verysoon,whatever the combo is, it vl be lit💥 — SivaCherry (@sivacherry9) October 31, 2022

Gowtam Tinnanuri announced the project last year on Dusshera. He wrote, “I have treasured this note since quite some time and was hoping to share it with the world when I get an opportunity to work with you. Never knew it will come so soon.Thank you for all the love sir (sic).”

I have treasured this note since quite some time and was hoping to share it with the world when I get an opportunity to work with you. Never knew it will come so soon.Thank you for all the love sir.@AlwaysRamCharan #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/7buA1Y9pB7 — gowtam tinnanuri (@gowtam19) October 15, 2021

The film was supposed to be produced by NV Prasad under NVR Cinema and UV Creations banners. The news has disappointed many fans of the director and the Telugu star. Meanwhile, Gowtam and the production house are yet to officially confirm the news.

Ram Charan recently promoted his film RRR in Japan. The film was released to a great box office response in Japan. He will soon join the sets of his movie with Shankar, which has Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali and Jayaram in pivotal roles.