Saturday, July 31, 2021
RC15: Kiara Advani to star with Ram Charan in Shankar directorial

On Kiara Advani's birthday, the team of Ram Charan's upcoming film welcomed the actor on board for Shankar's directorial.

New Delhi
July 31, 2021 10:53:24 am
kiara advani ram charan nextKiara Advani and Ram Charan have previously shared screen space in 2019 release Vinaya Vidheya Rama. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actor Kiara Advani has joined the team of Ram Charan’s upcoming film. The Shankar directorial marks the second collaboration of Kiara and Ram Charan. The two have earlier collaborated for Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which released in 2019.

On Saturday, production house Sri Venkateswara Creations welcomed Kiara on board. “Joining us on this super exciting journey is the talented and gorgeous @advani_kiara,” the tweet read.

Tentatively titled RC15, the film marks the 15th film in Ram Charan’s career. It is also Dil Raju’s 50th production venture. If sources are to be believed, S Thaman has been roped in to score the music for the film.

On the work front, Ram Charan recently wrapped up the shooting of RRR. Earlier this month, the actor resumed shooting for action drama Acharya, starring his father superstar Chiranjeevi in the lead. The Telugu movie, directed by Koratala Siva, features Charan in a pivotal role.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The 36-year-old actor in a social media post informed about recommencement of shoot. “Shoot resumes for #Acharya!” Charan wrote alongside his character poster from the film. As per media reports, Chiranjeevi, 65, resumed the filming three days ago.

According to sources close to the film, 90 per cent of the shoot was completed before the second wave of the pandemic hit India. The film, also starring Kajal Aggarwal, Sonu Sood and Pooja Hegde, was slated to arrive in cinema halls on May 13 but due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the makers have postponed the release.

ALSO READ |Saimadhav Burra boards Shankar-Ram Charan’s RC15, see photo
ALSO READ |Shershaah: Kiara Advani amazed by Dimple Cheema’s decision not to marry after Vikram Batra’s death, ‘it was for eternity’

Kiara, on the other hand, has the much-awaited Shershaah to her credit. In the Sidharth Malhotra starrer, Kiara plays Dimple Cheema, Vikram Batra’s fiance. The film will release on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video.

