From a train to a police academy to your meme feed: Ravi Teja’s Venky turns 22 and refuses to be forgotten by fans

There is a specific kind of film that does not just entertain you when you watch it, but stays with you long after, getting funnier and more familiar with every rewatch. Venky, the Telugu comedy thriller released on March 26, 2004, is exactly that kind of film. Twenty-two years later, it is still being quoted, still being memed, and still being watched by people who have already seen it a dozen times.

Venkateswarlu, played by Ravi Teja, is a carefree youth from Vizag who roams around with his friends all day. One day, he and his three buddies accidentally get selected in police recruitment. They embark on a journey from Vizag to Hyderabad to join a police academy for training, and on the train, Venky falls in love with a co-passenger named Sravani, played by Sneha.

What starts as a fairly breezy comedy takes a sharp turn when the group witnesses a murder on the train and finds themselves entangled in a dangerous conspiracy. They soon discover that the academy chief himself is responsible for the murders, and are forced to fight to prove their innocence.

The plot, on paper, sounds serious. On screen, it is anything but. The film balances its thriller elements with comedy so effortlessly that audiences barely noticed where one ended and the other began.

The team behind Venky

Venky was directed by Srinu Vaitla and marked his first collaboration with writers Kona Venkat and Gopimohan, a trio that would go on to define a particular style of Telugu mass entertainers in the years that followed. The film was produced by Atluri Purnachandra Rao.

Still can’t believe it’s been 22 years since #Venky released! 🤩 Venky wasn’t just a movie, it was an unforgettable, joyful journey with our dearest friends and loved ones. Out of the 70days schedule, we shot for 40 continuous nights to achieve a genuine night effect, which was… pic.twitter.com/HNJWLc3glB — Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) March 26, 2026

The music was composed by Devi Sri Prasad, who was still building his reputation at the time but delivered a soundtrack that fit the film’s energy perfectly. The villain was played by Ashutosh Rana, who brought the right amount of menace to a film that otherwise leaned heavily into laughs.

The supporting cast was a roll call of Telugu comedy’s finest at the time. Brahmanandam, AVS, Venu Madhav, Dharmavarapu Subramanyam, and Srinivasa Reddy all featured in the film, and between them, they created some of the most quoted scenes in Telugu comedy history.

The train sequence that nobody forgot

If Venky is remembered for one thing above all else, it is the train sequence. The long stretch of comedy set aboard the train, involving Venky, his friends, and an increasingly chaotic series of misunderstandings, is the kind of writing that seems effortless but is incredibly hard to pull off. Audiences who saw it in theatres in 2004 have described it as one of the funniest sustained comedy stretches they had seen in a Telugu film.

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The sequence worked because it gave every major comedy performer in the cast something to do, and because Ravi Teja’s particular brand of energy, loud, physical, and utterly committed, was at its peak. The chemistry between him, Brahmanandam, and Venu Madhav in those scenes has been discussed and dissected by Telugu film fans for over two decades.

Venky had taken the box office by storm at the time of its release. For Ravi Teja, it was one of several consecutive hits that were cementing his position as one of Telugu cinema’s most bankable stars in the mid-2000s.

Why Venky still lives online

Venky’s comedy scenes have since gained a cult following and are often referenced in Telugu internet culture and meme pages. This is perhaps its most remarkable achievement. Most films from 2004 exist only as nostalgic memories. Venky exists as active, living content that a younger generation of Telugu film fans discovered not through theatres or television, but through memes and clips shared on social media.

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Dialogues from the film circulate regularly. Screenshots are repurposed for reactions. The film has essentially become a shared language for Telugu internet culture, which is something its makers almost certainly never planned for but which speaks to how precisely and memorably the comedy was written and performed.

22 years is a long time for a film to stay relevant; most do not manage it. Venky, with its train scenes and its chaotic comedy and Ravi Teja at full throttle, has managed it with ease. The fact that people are still watching it, still quoting it, and still laughing at the same scenes they have laughed at for over two decades says everything.