Ravi Teja-Sudheer Varma’s film titled Ravanasura, see first look

The title and first look of Ravi Teja’s 70th film was unveiled on Friday. The movie has been titled Ravanasura. Ravi Teja shared his first look from the movie on his social media handles. He captioned the image, “Excited about this one #Ravanasura.”

The first look, with the tagline Heroes don’t exist, features Ravi Teja as a lawyer sitting on a chair with a gavel in his hand with blood dripping from it. We can see legal files, books, and a paintbrush in front of Teja, while guns form the backdrop. The poster also hints at ten different shades of the protagonist.

Touted to be an action thriller, Ravanasura marks the first collaboration of actor Ravi Teja and director Sudheer Varma.

Bankrolled by Abhishek Nama of Abhishek Pictures in association with RT Teamworks, the movie is expected to go on floors next year.

On the work front, Ravi Teja’s Khiladi will soon release in theatres. The 53-year-old also has Tiger Nageswara Rao, Rama Rao on Duty, and Dhamaka in the pipeline.