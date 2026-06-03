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Ravi Teja steps into new territory with Irumudi, a father-daughter story. Watch
The first glimpse of Ravi Teja's Irumudi, released on Wednesday, shows the actor in a role built more on restraint and emotion than the high-energy commercial entertainers he is best known for
Ravi Teja has spent the better part of three decades as one of Telugu cinema’s most dependable crowd-pullers, built on energy, comedy, and action. Irumudi, his 77th film, appears to be asking something different of him. The first glimpse of the film, released on Wednesday, suggests a more inward performance, one centred on a father’s bond with his young daughter and the choices he makes for her sake.
The one minute and 24 second video opens with the two sharing a warm, unhurried life together. Something then disrupts that peace, sending the father into a downward spiral of grief and alcohol. It is his daughter who pulls him back. When she asks him to stop drinking, he takes Ayyappa Deeksha and wears the sacred mala, framing his recovery not just as a personal choice but as an act of devotion and fatherly love.
There are no crowd-pleasing elevation moments, no punchy one-liners, and very little of the larger-than-life persona that has defined much of Ravi Teja’s career. The film’s emotional weight appears to rest almost entirely on the bond between father and daughter, with the spiritual journey of Ayyappa Deeksha providing the story’s moral and dramatic backbone.
Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa 🙏🏻
Presenting you all THE HEART OF IRUMUDI🖤#Irumudi Glimpse :)))https://t.co/vqvAXxgA0H
In cinemas from August 2026. pic.twitter.com/4ihG6LtKdJ
— Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) June 3, 2026
The title Irumudi itself carries specific spiritual meaning, referring to the sacred offering a devotee carries during the pilgrimage to Lord Ayyappa. When the film was first announced, Ravi Teja had described it as a story that “chose him at the right moment,” adding that he felt “blessed to be part of one such story again, letting belief lead the way.”
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The film
Irumudi is directed by Shiva Nirvana, who has also written the story, screenplay and dialogues. It is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers. GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music, Vishnu Sarma is handling cinematography, Prawin Pudi is the editor, and Sahi Suresh leads production design.
This is the first time Ravi Teja and Shiva Nirvana have worked together. The director made his name with Tuck Jagadish (2021), starring Nani, a film that similarly placed family relationships at the centre of its storytelling. His tendency to handle emotional dynamics with patience and care makes him a natural fit for a film like this, even if the combination with Ravi Teja was not an obvious one on paper.
Irumudi is scheduled for a theatrical release in August 2026 and is being watched closely as a potential turning point for Ravi Teja, following a period in which several of his recent films did not find the audience response he was hoping for. Whether the departure from form pays off will only be known at the box office. But the glimpse, at the very least, makes a case that the attempt is genuine.
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