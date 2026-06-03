Ravi Teja steps into new territory with Irumudi, a father-daughter story. Watch

Ravi Teja has spent the better part of three decades as one of Telugu cinema’s most dependable crowd-pullers, built on energy, comedy, and action. Irumudi, his 77th film, appears to be asking something different of him. The first glimpse of the film, released on Wednesday, suggests a more inward performance, one centred on a father’s bond with his young daughter and the choices he makes for her sake.

The one minute and 24 second video opens with the two sharing a warm, unhurried life together. Something then disrupts that peace, sending the father into a downward spiral of grief and alcohol. It is his daughter who pulls him back. When she asks him to stop drinking, he takes Ayyappa Deeksha and wears the sacred mala, framing his recovery not just as a personal choice but as an act of devotion and fatherly love.