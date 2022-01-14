Ravi Teja’s Ravanasura goes on floors, Chiranjeevi attends launch event

Actor Ravi Teja’s new film, Ravanasura, was launched on Friday with a formal prayer ceremony in Hyderabad. Actor Chiranjeevi, Telangana cinematography minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, directors K Raghavendra Rao, Bobby, Gopichand Malineni, producers BVSN Prasad, and Anil Sunkara graced the launch event as the special guests alongside the film’s team.

Chiranjeevi sounded the clapboard in front of Ravi Teja while Srinivas Yadav ceremonially switched on the camera. The Acharya star also unveiled the first look poster.

Bankrolled by Abhishek Nama of Abhishek Pictures, in association with RT Team Works, Ravanasura is Ravi Teja’s 70th film. It marks the actor’s first-ever collaboration with director Sudheer Varma. Sushanth plays a pivotal role in the movie. The shoot of the film will start this month, for a September 30 release.

Harshavardhan Rameshwar and Bheems Ceciroleo are the music composers for the project. Vijay Karthik Kannan is taking care of the cinematography.

Ravi Teja has films such as Khiladi, Rama Rao on Duty, Dhamaka, and Tiger Nageswara Rao in the works.