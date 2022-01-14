scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 14, 2022
Must Read

Ravi Teja’s Ravanasura goes on floors, Chiranjeevi attends launch event

Ravi Teja's 70th film, Ravanasura, was launched on Friday in Hyderabad. Directed by Sudheer Varma, the movie also stars Sushanth.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
January 14, 2022 2:33:23 pm
Ravi Teja RavanasuraFirst look poster of Ravi Teja-starrer Ravanasura. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actor Ravi Teja’s new film, Ravanasura, was launched on Friday with a formal prayer ceremony in Hyderabad. Actor Chiranjeevi, Telangana cinematography minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, directors K Raghavendra Rao, Bobby, Gopichand Malineni, producers BVSN Prasad, and Anil Sunkara graced the launch event as the special guests alongside the film’s team.

Chiranjeevi sounded the clapboard in front of Ravi Teja while Srinivas Yadav ceremonially switched on the camera. The Acharya star also unveiled the first look poster.

Ravanasura Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja at the Ravanasura launch event. (Photo: PR Handout) Ravanasura film Directors Bobby, from left, Gopichand Malineni, and K Raghavendra Rao with the Ravanasura team. (Photo: PR Handout)

Bankrolled by Abhishek Nama of Abhishek Pictures, in association with RT Team Works, Ravanasura is Ravi Teja’s 70th film. It marks the actor’s first-ever collaboration with director Sudheer Varma. Sushanth plays a pivotal role in the movie. The shoot of the film will start this month, for a September 30 release.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Ravanasura film launch Telangana’s cinematography minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav switched on the camera at Ravanasura launch event. (Photo: PR Handout) Ravanasura film launch Chiranjeevi, Telangana minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and the Ravanasura team pose for photographers. (Photo: PR Handout)
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more
Ravanasura film launch event Gopichand Malineni, from left, Sushanth, Sudheer Varma, Chiranjeevi, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Ravi Teja, and Abhishek Nama pose for the photographers. (Photo: PR Handout)

Harshavardhan Rameshwar and Bheems Ceciroleo are the music composers for the project. Vijay Karthik Kannan is taking care of the cinematography.

Ravi Teja has films such as Khiladi, Rama Rao on Duty, Dhamaka, and Tiger Nageswara Rao in the works.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, 9 celebrity photos
Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh: 9 celebrity photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 14: Latest News

Advertisement