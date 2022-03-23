Ravi Teja’s Ramarao on Duty gets a release date

The makers of Ravi Teja-starrer Ramarao on Duty have locked June 17 as the film’s release date. Production house SLV Cinemas on Wednesday announced the movie’s theatrical release date with a new poster of Ravi Teja. “Joining order issued for the Box Office Hunt. #RamaRaoOnDuty MASSive Release in theatres on June 17,” the makers wrote on social media.

Directed by Sarath Mandava, Ravi Teja plays the role of a deputy collector named Ramarao in the movie. It also stars Divyasha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan. The movie marks the comeback of actor Venu Thottempudi, and Nasser, Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Sarpatta John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Ramakrishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhusudan Rao, and Surekha Vani are also a part of it.

Sam CS is providing music, and Sathyan Sooryan is the cinematographer for the project. The film also marks the production debut of Ravi Teja’s RT Teamworks.

Apart from Ramarao, Ravi Teja has Dhamaka, Ravanasura, and Tiger Nageswara Rao in the pipeline. Dhamaka recently wrapped its Spain schedule.