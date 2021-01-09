Ravi Teja on playing a police officer in Krack: Vikramarkudu has set a standard for me

Ravi Teja-starrer Krack is the first big Telugu film to hit theatres in 2021. Helmed by Gopichand Malineni, the cop-drama also features Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles.

Ahead of the film’s release, Ravi Teja spoke about Krack, working with Samuthirakani, shooting during the coronavirus pandemic and much more.

Here are excerpts from the conversation.

Tell us about Krack.

Krack has all the elements of a commercial masala entertainer. I am very satisfied with how the film has turned out. I am very confident about it.

Your portrayal of cops has found many takers.

I think the credit for that goes to SS Rajamouli. With Vikramarkudu, he has set a standard for me. So, even if the characters are different, a shade of Vikram Singh Rathod (Ravi Teja’s character in Vikramarkudu) comes into it. However, I won’t compare the two characters.

How has police in real life reacted to your portrayal?

I often meet them at functions or get-togethers. They tell me how they are a fan of my character in Vikramarkudu. I hope Krack creates the same impact on the audience.

You have worked in Samuthirakani’s directorial Shambho Shiva Shambho. In Krack, he plays the antagonist. How is the rapport between you two?

I had fun working with Samuthirakani in Krack. I have very few friends in the industry, and he is one among them. He is a very sensible and positive person.

I really admire the fact that he continues writing or directing films despite acting offers.

How was it shooting in the new normal?

We followed all the precautions. I am glad it all went smoothly.

How did you cope with the lockdown?

I had a wonderful time with my family. I worked on myself, my fitness and watched a lot of films.

This Sankranthi, there will be multiple releases. How do you think Krack will fare?

We have had multiple releases on Sankranthi for years now, and most of them have fared really well at the box office.

Do you think theatres in Telugu states should be permitted to operate with full occupancy?

I think the talks are on. Of course, it will be great to have theatres back on track with 100 per cent occupancy. However, I will request the audience, who will watch the film at theatres, to adhere to COVID-19 protocols. Please carry a pocket-size sanitiser and wear a mask to ensure your safety.