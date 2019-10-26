Ravi Teja announces his next with director Gopichand Malineni

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja, who is presently busy wrapping up the shoot his ongoing project Disco Raja with director Vi Anand, announced his next film on Saturday with director Gopichand Malineni. Earlier the actor-director duo has collaborated for the actioners Don Seenu and Balupu. This will be Ravi Teja’s 66th film.

Director Gopichand Malineni took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy to announce my next film with my favourite Mass Maharaj #RT66.”

Touted to be an intense action thriller, Ravi Teja will be seen in the role of a cop in the film. B Madhu is bankrolling this yet-to-be-named project. The makers are planning to launch the movie with a formal puja ceremony in November and according to a source, the director is currently fine-tuning the script with commercial elements considering the image of Ravi Teja among the audience. The complete details regarding the cast and crew are yet to be announced.

On the work front, the team of Ravi Teja’s Disco Raja has recently wrapped up its schedule in Iceland.

With Nabha Natesh and Payal Rajput as the female leads, Disco Raja is scheduled for a worldwide release on December 20 and it also stars Vennela Kishore, Tanya Hope in other pivotal roles.