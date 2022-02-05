scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 05, 2022
Must Read

Ravi Teja’s Khiladi to release in Hindi on this date

Producer Jayantilal Gada said they decided to release Khiladi in Hindi language, given the popularity of Ravi Teja.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: February 5, 2022 4:13:22 pm
Khiladi, ravi tejaKhiladi will feature Ravi Teja in a double role. (Photo: Pen Movies)

Telugu actor Ravi Teja-starrer Khiladi is now set to release in theatres in the Hindi-speaking market, on February 11, the makers announced on Saturday. Helmed by Ramesh Varma, the action-thriller will feature Teja in a double role.

Producer Jayantilal Gada said they decided to release Khiladi in Hindi language, given the popularity of Teja.

Also Read |Ravi Teja starrer Khiladi gets a release date

“As the times have changed, now there is a demand for original content, as the audience likes to see the film in its purest form.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“The content of Khiladi is extremely entertaining combined with Ravi Teja’s popularity across India, Pen Studios felt that his movie should also be released in the Hindi language too, in cinemas,” Gada said in a statement.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Khiladi also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi in lead roles.

It is produced by Pen Studios in association with A Studios.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Abhishek Bachchan birthday: When the actor said ‘Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke’ to wife Aishwarya Rai

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 05: Latest News

Advertisement