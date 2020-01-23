Ravi Teja is a very positive person: Disco Raja actor Bobby Simha

In Disco Raja, Bobby Simha is playing the antagonist named Assault Sethu. In Disco Raja, Bobby Simha is playing the antagonist named Assault Sethu.

National Award winner Bobby Simha is gearing up for the release of Disco Raja, directed by VI Anand. The Telugu film stars Ravi Teja in the lead role.

In Disco Raja, Jigarthanda actor Bobby is playing the antagonist named Assault Sethu. He will be seen in two different avatars in the movie.

Bobby Simha recently spoke to reporters about Disco Raja, which will hit screens on January 24.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Tell us about Disco Raja.

Even though the title suggests it is a commercial film, Disco Raja is a content-oriented movie. Director VI Anand is known for making content-oriented films. He has good concepts and an interesting filmmaking style. It is very peaceful to work with him. He listens to his actors, which is the best quality.

Tell us something about your character.

I love negative characters because it gives me an immense scope to perform. The only thing that matters here is how you are going to present it. In this film, my character is going to have all the essential elements, which makes it a treat to watch.

How is Ravi Teja as a co-star?

Ravi Teja is a very positive person. I love his time-management and punctuality. He has a kind of genuineness in his acting.

What sort of scripts interest you?

I love only concept-oriented films. I won’t prefer to act in movies without a story. Without content, I believe I cannot entertain the audience.

How is your character in Disco Raja going to be different from your previous work?

My character in Disco Raja is going to be different from what the audience has seen so far. People will get to see me in both young and old avatar.

The makers have been highlighting the retro episodes of the movie. Do tell us about it.

We have recreated the 80s. It was exciting and yet challenging because recreating history is always a task.

Who is your inspiration?

Has to be Rajinikanth. I also love Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Marlon Brando.

You shared screen space with Rajinikanth in Petta.

It was a dream come true. Standing beside Superstar Rajinikanth is the biggest dream of mine, and it got fulfilled with Petta. Likewise, I always wanted to share the screen with Kamal Haasan, which is happening with Indian 2.

Talking about Indian 2, what is causing the delay?

Big films take their own time to get completed. All we can do is wait.

