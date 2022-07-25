Ravi Teja was an inspiration for me in my early days: Nani

July 25, 2022 4:08:59 pm
The pre-release event of Rama Rao On Duty was held in Hyderabad on Sunday night. Nani, Bobby, Ravi Teja, Divyasha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan and Venu Thottempudi among others graced the event.
At the event, Teja thanked the cast and crew of Rama Rao On Duty. He said, “I worked for the first time with most of the technicians who are associated with this project. Thanks to all of them for giving their best efforts. The film has come out very well, and I am playing a character which I haven’t tried before. The film’s producer Sudhakar is a good friend of mine. He is a positive person, and I am ready to do more films with him. I wish you all the best Sudhakar and Srikanth. Thank you Bobby for gracing the event. It was lovely working with the heroines Rajisha and Divyansha. Director Sarath Mandava has made a good movie. I wish you all the best Sarath. I will see you all in theatres on July 29.”
Ravi Teja also heaped praise on the event’s special guest Nani. “I like Nani very much, personally and professionally. He is one of the finest actors in the South Indian film industry. He is a very sensible actor. Love you, Nani,” he said.
Nani, meanwhile, revealed that Ravi Teja “was an inspiration for me in my early days”. He said, “I am so happy to be here today. I know how much Ravanna loves Chiranjeevi garu. Just like how he took him as his inspiration during his early days, Ravanna was an inspiration for me in my early days. Every generation will have a person who inspires and gives that courage to dream big. For me, he was that person at the early stage of my career. If he likes a good movie, he calls and encourages the team. He feels it is his responsibility. I can feel his warmth and love in that encouragement. I wish the whole team of Rama Rao On Duty all the best.”
Rama Rao On Duty also stars Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Sarpatta John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao and Surekha Vani.
Why have Zomato's shares fallen to their lowest ever price?Premium
