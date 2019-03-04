Ravi Teja starrer Disco Raja launched

Actor Ravi Teja’s new film titled Disco Raja was launched on Monday in Hyderabad with a formal puja ceremony. The regular filming of the VI Anand directorial will commence from Tuesday.

Ram Talluri is producing Disco Raja under his SRT Entertainments banner. Ram has previously bankrolled Ravi’s Nela Ticket. He took to Twitter to share photos from Disco Raja’s launch ceremony. “Production no. 2 Mass Maharaja’s Disco Raja movie opening ceremony. Shooting begins tomorrow, stay tuned,” the producer wrote with the photos.

Disco Raja also stars RX100 fame Payal Rajput, Bobby Simha, Vennela Kishore and Satya. S Thaman is the music composer of the film.

Ravi Teja, meanwhile, is in dire need of a hit. His last three outings Touch Chesi Chudu, Nela Ticket and Amar Akbar Antony turned out to be duds.