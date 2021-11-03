Ravi Teja announces new film Tiger Nageswara Rao

Actor Ravi Teja on Wednesday announced his first pan-India movie titled Tiger Nageswara Rao. The Krack star took to his social media handles to share the first look.

Sharing the title poster on their Twitter handle, the film’s production house Abhishek Arts wrote, “There were thieves, robbers and then there was #TigerNageswaraRao.”

In his 71st movie, Ravi Teja plays a notorious thief in Stuartpuram.

Written and directed by Vamsee, Tiger Nageswara Rao will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

On the work front, Ravi Teja recently announced RT70. He also has Khiladi, Rama Rao on Duty and Dhamaka in the pipeline.