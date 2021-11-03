Ravi Teja announces new film Tiger Nageswara Rao

November 3, 2021 4:00:27 pm
Actor Ravi Teja on Wednesday announced his first pan-India movie titled Tiger Nageswara Rao. The Krack star took to his social media handles to share the first look.
Sharing the title poster on their Twitter handle, the film’s production house Abhishek Arts wrote, “There were thieves, robbers and then there was #TigerNageswaraRao.”
There were thieves, robbers and then there was #𝐓𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐍𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐑𝐚𝐨🐅
Presenting @RaviTeja_offl in and as
టైగర్ నాగేశ్వరరావు
टाइगर नागेश्वर राव
டிகேர் நாகேஸ்வர ராவ்
ಟೈಗರ್ ನಾಗೇಶ್ವರ ರಾವ್
ടൈഗർ നാഗേശ്വര രാവ്@Vamsee_dir @AbhishekOfficl pic.twitter.com/TNlgm8B0Zw
— Abhishek Agarwal Arts (@AAArtsOfficial) November 3, 2021
In his 71st movie, Ravi Teja plays a notorious thief in Stuartpuram.
Written and directed by Vamsee, Tiger Nageswara Rao will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.
On the work front, Ravi Teja recently announced RT70. He also has Khiladi, Rama Rao on Duty and Dhamaka in the pipeline.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-