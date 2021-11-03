scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 03, 2021
Ravi Teja announces new film Tiger Nageswara Rao

Directed by Vamsee, Ravi Teja's 71st film has been titled Tiger Nageswara Rao.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
November 3, 2021 4:00:27 pm
Tiger Nageswara RaoRavi Teja-starrer Tiger Nageswara Rao is bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actor Ravi Teja on Wednesday announced his first pan-India movie titled Tiger Nageswara Rao. The Krack star took to his social media handles to share the first look.

Sharing the title poster on their Twitter handle, the film’s production house Abhishek Arts wrote, “There were thieves, robbers and then there was #TigerNageswaraRao.”

In his 71st movie, Ravi Teja plays a notorious thief in Stuartpuram.

Written and directed by Vamsee, Tiger Nageswara Rao will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

On the work front, Ravi Teja recently announced RT70. He also has Khiladi, Rama Rao on Duty and Dhamaka in the pipeline.

