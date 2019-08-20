Ravi Kishan on working in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: I will now get moksha

At the teaser launch event of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy held in Mumbai on Tuesday, actor Ravi Kishan — who plays a pivotal part in the multi-starrer — spoke about his experience on working on the sets of the Surender Reddy directorial.

“I had never thought I would get such love from south films. I just finished a Tamil film with Vijay Sethupathi sir, we wrapped it up two days ago. So this has been a lovely journey!” the actor said.

Ravi was also excited about sharing the screen space with the who’s who of the entertainment industry in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

“It feels great to work with these guys, they are a school (pointing towards Chiranjeevi). Even standing behind them feels like I will now get moksha,” the actor stated.

Ravi Kishan, who was last seen in the action-thriller Batla House, will next be seen in a slew of Bhojpuri films as well as an untitled Bollywood movie.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which also features Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi among others in pivotal roles, releases on October 2.