scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
Breaking News

Raveena Tandon finishes dubbing for KGF: Chapter 2

KGF: Chapter 2 will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi on April 14. It stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash and Srinidhi Shetty.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
February 9, 2022 11:55:32 am
Raveena Tandon with Prashanth NeelKGF: Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel and actor Raveena Tandon. (Photo: prashanth_neel/Twitter)

Actor Raveena Tandon has finished dubbing for her part in the upcoming movie KGF: Chapter 2 and thanked the team, including South star Yash, for a fantastic experience on the film. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is a sequel to the 2018 KGF, which followed the story of Rocky, played by Yash, who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine.

Neel took to Twitter on Tuesday and shared a picture with Tandon, who plays the role of Ramika Sen, a fictional prime minister, in the period action drama.

Also Read |Valimai, Etharkkum Thunindhavan, RRR, Beast, KGF 2: Release dates of all major south Indian films of 2022

“Gavel of brutality! Dubbing completed with the coolest prime minister #RamikaSen. Thank you mam,” the filmmaker wrote.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The 49-year-old actor shared the picture and wrote, “What a pleasure to work with you all it has been @prashanth_neel @TheNameIsYash @hombalefilms. Such fine gentlemen you all are! Godbless and Godspeed”.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

KGF: Chapter 2 also marks Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt’s acting debut in Kannada.

The multilingual venture will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi on April 14. It also stars Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash and Srinidhi Shetty.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

deepika padukone, alia bhatt, shilpa shetty, sara ali khan
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 09: Latest News

Advertisement