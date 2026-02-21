‘Rashmika won’t invite us, Rakshit is not feeling guilty’: Pramod Shetty’s comments ahead of Rashmika-Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding draw ire from fans

For years, social media has speculated about a relationship between Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, with fans eagerly “shipping” the two actors ever since their on-screen chemistry won hearts. Now, with the couple is set to tie the knot later this month, and their wedding invitations circulating online, excitement has reached a fever pitch. Amid the celebratory buzz, however, an old chapter from Rashmika’s past has resurfaced, triggering fresh debate online.

The renewed discussion began after Pramod Shetty, a close friend of Rakshit Shetty, Rashmika’s former fiance, made a remark about not being invited to her wedding. Addressing the press, Pramod said, “I haven’t received Rashmika’s wedding invitation yet. If I get it, I’ll go. We know she won’t invite us, nothing new. As for Rakshit Shetty, he’s not a kid eating chocolate and sitting around feeling guilty about it.”

rashmika was barely an adult marrying someone who was almost a decade older than her when she was just starting out in the industry, idk how people never found this problematic??

it has been YEARS and these people still can’t move on, while she’s becoming more and more successful https://t.co/HGP3jnSDD7 — 🪽 (@heavenisabody) February 20, 2026

The comment, accompanied by a video clip of him laughing, quickly went viral. Rashmika’s supporters were swift in their response, questioning why her past was being revisited at such a personal moment. One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Sorry, boomer uncle. How many more years will you seek publicity using her name?” Another added, “Who’ll invite their ex boyfriend, fiance and his friends to their wedding after breaking up.”

Another post read, “Rashmika was barely an adult marrying someone who was almost a decade older than her when she was just starting out in the industry, idk how people never found this problematic?? It has been YEARS and these people still can’t move on, while she’s becoming more and more successful”

For the unversed, Rashmika and Rakshit got engaged in July 2017. At the time, she was 21 and he was 34. In September 2018, the two announced that they had called off their engagement, citing compatibility issues. The breakup, however, unleashed a wave of trolling and online abuse directed largely at Rashmika, prompting her to issue a public appeal for restraint.

In 2018, she addressed the backlash on X, writing: “Sorry I have been silent for so long…but I’ve been watching a lot of stories, articles, comments and trolls about me…it has been disturbing me on how I was being portrayed and everything blew out of proportion and yes i definitely don’t blame you guys for it…because that’s what you’d believe and I am not here to justify anything or anyone…just want to tell you guys that Rakshit, me or anyone in the industry should not go through this…And also need to add that just as how every coin has two sides, so does every story…Please let us who work in our industry, work with a little peace of mind. That’s my two cents.”

Vijay and Rashmika got engaged in Hyderabad in October and are set to marry in Udaipur on February 26. Recently, paparazzi images of Vijay’s residence, adorned with lights and floral décor, have further fueled wedding rumors.

Rashmika and Vijay have previously shared screen space in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.