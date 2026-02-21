‘Rashmika won’t invite us, Rakshit is not feeling guilty’: Pramod Shetty’s comments ahead of Rashmika-Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding draw ire from fans

As wedding bells are reportedly set to ring for Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, Pramod Shetty, a close friend of her former fiance Rakshit Shetty, has stated that he has not been invited to the ceremony.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readMumbaiFeb 21, 2026 10:15 AM IST
Rashmika MandannaReports suggest that Rashmika Mandanna is set to tie the knot with Vijay Deverakonda at the end of this month.
Make us preferred source on Google

For years, social media has speculated about a relationship between Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, with fans eagerly “shipping” the two actors ever since their on-screen chemistry won hearts. Now, with the couple is set to tie the knot later this month, and their wedding invitations circulating online, excitement has reached a fever pitch. Amid the celebratory buzz, however, an old chapter from Rashmika’s past has resurfaced, triggering fresh debate online.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The renewed discussion began after Pramod Shetty, a close friend of Rakshit Shetty, Rashmika’s former fiance, made a remark about not being invited to her wedding. Addressing the press, Pramod said, “I haven’t received Rashmika’s wedding invitation yet. If I get it, I’ll go. We know she won’t invite us, nothing new. As for Rakshit Shetty, he’s not a kid eating chocolate and sitting around feeling guilty about it.”

The comment, accompanied by a video clip of him laughing, quickly went viral. Rashmika’s supporters were swift in their response, questioning why her past was being revisited at such a personal moment. One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Sorry, boomer uncle. How many more years will you seek publicity using her name?” Another added, “Who’ll invite their ex boyfriend, fiance and his friends to their wedding after breaking up.”

Another post read, “Rashmika was barely an adult marrying someone who was almost a decade older than her when she was just starting out in the industry, idk how people never found this problematic?? It has been YEARS and these people still can’t move on, while she’s becoming more and more successful”

Also Read | Bold gamble behind Kohrra 2’s shocking ending: Sudip Sharma, writers on how migration, generational trauma define Punjab

For the unversed, Rashmika and Rakshit got engaged in July 2017. At the time, she was 21 and he was 34. In September 2018, the two announced that they had called off their engagement, citing compatibility issues. The breakup, however, unleashed a wave of trolling and online abuse directed largely at Rashmika, prompting her to issue a public appeal for restraint.

In 2018, she addressed the backlash on X, writing: “Sorry I have been silent for so long…but I’ve been watching a lot of stories, articles, comments and trolls about me…it has been disturbing me on how I was being portrayed and everything blew out of proportion and yes i definitely don’t blame you guys for it…because that’s what you’d believe and I am not here to justify anything or anyone…just want to tell you guys that Rakshit, me or anyone in the industry should not go through this…And also need to add that just as how every coin has two sides, so does every story…Please let us who work in our industry, work with a little peace of mind. That’s my two cents.”

Vijay and Rashmika got engaged in Hyderabad in October and are set to marry in Udaipur on February 26. Recently, paparazzi images of Vijay’s residence, adorned with lights and floral décor, have further fueled wedding rumors.

Story continues below this ad

Rashmika and Vijay have previously shared screen space in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
assi review 1600
Bold gamble behind Kohrra 2's shocking ending: Sudip Sharma, writers on how migration, generational trauma define Punjab
Kohrra 2
Rishab Sharma fires back at Anoushka Shankar with proof as she denies he was father Ravi Shankar's disciple
Rishab releases statement to hit back at Anoushka Shankar after she denied his claims of being her father Pandit Ravi Shankar's disciple
Kennedy review: Anurag Kashyap’s fury-fuelled noir drowns in its own darkness
Kennedy movie review
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Sam Altman, OpenAI, Express Adda, Anant Goenka, New Delhi, India AI Impact Summit 2026, Codex, ChatGPT employment impact, AI in India IT sector, artificial general intelligence (AGI), superintelligence, global AI infrastructure, orbital data centers, OpenAI non-profit regret, AI education impact, deep learning breakthroughs, frontier language models, India tech hub 2026, Sam Altman India visit highlights
Close cooperation between Govts & AI firms becoming more important: Sam Altman
Pax Silica, AI Impact Summit, artificial intelligence, Sergio Gor, Pax Silica declaration, India us trade deal, India us interim trade deal, ai summit, India US agreements, India US business ties, india us ties, India US relations, Indian express news, current affairs
As India enters Pax Silica, US says our coalition stronger
assi review 1600
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
Kohrra 2
Bold gamble behind Kohrra 2's shocking ending: Sudip Sharma, writers on how migration, generational trauma define Punjab
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Kuldeep Yadav attempts a catch during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
India vs South Africa: What did Suryakumar Yadav and Co focus on during training, two days ahead of Super 8s clash? Rigorous catching, taking on spin
pharmacy, global pharmacy, Global mortality, Global mortality in AIDS, Global mortality in TB, Policy entrepreneurship, pharmacy sector, medicine prices, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
The world’s pharmacy has a challenge — shifting from volume to value
Trump tariffs sc order explained
US Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s tariffs: What happens now?
Brown vs White eggs
Cracking the code: The truth about brown vs. white eggs
Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust on Conservation Tech
From apes to wolves, we are changing the face of conservation tech: Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust
Must Read
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
India vs South Africa: What did Suryakumar Yadav and Co focus on during training, two days ahead of Super 8s clash? Rigorous catching, taking on spin
India's Kuldeep Yadav attempts a catch during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
Zimbabwe head coach interview: 'Win against Australia was massive, but beating Sri Lanka was even more important,' says Justin Sammons
Sammons
From apes to wolves, we are changing the face of conservation tech: Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust
Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust on Conservation Tech
Sam Altman vs Elon Musk: Why OpenAI’s CEO says space-based data centres won’t matter this decade
Sam Altman at Express Adda with Anant Goenka, executive director of The Indian Express. (Image: Praveen Khanna/The Indian Express).
From mental health issues to cancer care: AI startups reimagine healthcare access with smart diagnostics, digital tools, tele-doctors
AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, mental health issues, cancer care, AI startups, healthcare access with smart diagnostics, healthcare, Indian express news, current affairs
Cracking the code: The truth about brown vs. white eggs
Brown vs White eggs
Advertisement
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement