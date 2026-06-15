Rashmika Mandanna wipes Vijay Devarakonda’s sweat in adorable clip from village visit. Watch

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna recently visited Thummanpet village in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district, on Sunday. The actor couple had made a promise at the time of their wedding that they would support meritorious students from government schools in the area. An adorable moment from their visit has now surfaced on the internet. In the viral video, Rashmika and Vijay can be seen helping each other amid the crowded public event.

In the clip, the Pushpa actor wiped sweat from her husband Vijay’s forehead using a tissue. She also fixed his moustache, and gave a smiling nod to let him know he looked fine. Fans flooded the comments section, expressing their love for the adorable actor couple. “This is true love,” a fan wrote. Another commented, “The best world couple jodi.” “They respect and care for each other,” a third comment read.

Vijay-Rashmika’s education initiative

The duo launched a scholarship initiative to help with the education of meritorious students in Thummanpet, the small village where Vijay’s father was born. They had first announced the programme in February, during a Griha Pravesh ceremony and Satyanarayana Vratam Puja at their new home in the village, days after their wedding. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda tied the knot with each other at a resort near Udaipur in a private ceremony, in the presence of close family and friends, on February 26.

Under the initiative, students studying in Classes 9 and 10 across 44 government schools in the Achampet constituency will get educational aid through The Deverakonda Foundation. The couple revealed a list of 180 meritorious students who performed well academically, despite challenging situations. The foundation will take care of the educational expenses of those selected children.

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Vijay Devarakonda’s speech

While talking to the students at the event, Vijay said, “Giving you this scholarship gift is very small gesture. But I feel it is important for us. I want to be a part of your lives. Slowly, after my village, I want this move to happen across Telangana. This is my dream. I wanted to celebrate the discipline and focus behind it. I’m not a 1st or 2nd ranker, and neither is Rashmika. But if you have discipline, you can achieve anything in life.”

His wife Rashmika further added, “I will speak less today, but today we are starting something good through The Deverakonda Foundation. We decided that we would begin it from Achampet and Thummanpet, which is our father-in-law’s village. Today, I am standing in front of you and talking to you as Rashmika Mandanna Deverakonda. I am very excited.”

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Vijay took to his X handle and posted a couple of family photos, where he was seen with Rashmika and his parents. “Another Good day. Just Wrapped year 1 of Scholarships to 45 schools – 180 students. Look forward to seeing you all again in 2027 June will work towards making it bigger. Lots of love from us all. Your man, Vijay,” he wrote in the caption.

Another Good day ❤️ Just Wrapped year 1 of Scholarships to 45 schools – 180 students. Look forward to seeing you all again in 2027 June ❤️ will work towards making it bigger. Lots of love from us all. Your man,

Vijay. pic.twitter.com/1GceBOKOO7 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 14, 2026

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika and Vijay will next be seen together in the upcoming film Ranabaali. This will ne their third collaboration after Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Helmed by Rahul Sankrityan, the movie is set to hit the theatres on September 11.