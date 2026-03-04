Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Naga Chaitanya attend Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding reception. See pics
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda wedding reception: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Nani, Chiranjeevi and many other stars attended the VIROSH wedding reception.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hosted a grand reception on Wednesday evening at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad. Many from the Indian Film fraternity attended the reception, dubbed as the “Virosh” gala.
Guests at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Reception
Veteran actress Radikaa Sarathkumar and director Shekar Kammula came for the reception. Nagarjuna, Amala and Naga Chaitanya marked their presence. Sid Sriram also attended at the VIROSH reception.
Nani arrived at the VIROSH reception along with his wife Anjana. Telugu actress Varsha Bollamma was also present.
See the photos and videos here:
Chiranjeevi walked solo in a blue suit. Ram Charan and his wife Upasana were also seen at the reception. Mahesh Babu’s wife, Namrata Shirodkar, and daughter, Sithara, also attended. However, Mahesh Babu was not present here.
The Reception Look of VIROSH
New bride Rashmika looked radiant in a striking red silk saree with a rich black-and-gold border, exuding timeless elegance. She paired the traditional drape with gold temple jewelry, including layered necklaces, statement earrings, and a bold choker that beautifully complemented her bridal look.
See more videos here:
Vijay complemented Rashmika in a traditional ensemble. He accessorised with layered metallic chains around his neck.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and his wife, Geetha Reddy, are among the invited guests.
The Wedding
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married in a twin wedding ceremony on February 26 at ITC Mementos in Udaipur. A traditional Telugu wedding, followed by a Kodava wedding.
