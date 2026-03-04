Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Naga Chaitanya attend Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding reception. See pics

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hosted a grand reception on Wednesday evening at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad. Many from the Indian Film fraternity attended the reception, dubbed as the “Virosh” gala.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Guests at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Reception

Veteran actress Radikaa Sarathkumar and director Shekar Kammula came for the reception. Nagarjuna, Amala and Naga Chaitanya marked their presence. Sid Sriram also attended at the VIROSH reception.

Nani arrived at the VIROSH reception along with his wife Anjana. Telugu actress Varsha Bollamma was also present.

See the photos and videos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Chiranjeevi walked solo in a blue suit. Ram Charan and his wife Upasana were also seen at the reception. Mahesh Babu’s wife, Namrata Shirodkar, and daughter, Sithara, also attended. However, Mahesh Babu was not present here.

The Reception Look of VIROSH

New bride Rashmika looked radiant in a striking red silk saree with a rich black-and-gold border, exuding timeless elegance. She paired the traditional drape with gold temple jewelry, including layered necklaces, statement earrings, and a bold choker that beautifully complemented her bridal look.

See more videos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Vijay complemented Rashmika in a traditional ensemble. He accessorised with layered metallic chains around his neck.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and his wife, Geetha Reddy, are among the invited guests.

The Wedding

Story continues below this ad

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married in a twin wedding ceremony on February 26 at ITC Mementos in Udaipur. A traditional Telugu wedding, followed by a Kodava wedding.