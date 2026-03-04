Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Reception Live Updates: Vijay calls Rashmika Telugu states’ ‘good daughter-in-law’ at VIROSH media meet

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda wedding reception Live Updates: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will host their reception in Hyderabad today.

Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Reception Live Updates: Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot last week in an intimate ceremony at a luxury hotel on the outskirts of Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding was attended by family members and close friends.

While Deverakonda and Mandanna have been dating for the past eight years, they confirmed their engagement only a couple of days before the wedding. They’ve dubbed their union the wedding of VIROSH, a term coined by fans of the actors for the couple.

Story continues below this ad A couple of days after sharing stunning, dreamy pictures from their wedding, Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna announced that they’d be hosting a wedding reception in their hometown of Hyderabad on March 4. Also Read – Inside Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s sangeet: Couple shares glimpses of ‘night filled with tears, love’, and an announcement for students While the reception was initially supposed to be a grand affair with guests invited from across the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalm film industries, the couple have now issued a statement that they’re keeping the reception invite-only, keeping in mind the security arrangements at the venue. “Police officials have advised tighter controls to prevent large public gatherings, traffic congestion, and any potential safety risks. Ensuring the well-being of guests, the public, and the couple remains the highest priority,” read an excerpt from the statement. Live Updates Mar 4, 2026 04:00 PM IST Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Reception Live Updates: Vijay reflected emotionally on his journey with the local press At the press event hosted by Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, Vijay reflected emotionally on their journey, saying that everyone had been a part of it. He shared how life suddenly moves forward — one day it’s all about work, and before you know it, there’s marriage and a new phase of life with Rashmika by his side. Mar 4, 2026 03:57 PM IST Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Reception Live Update: VIROSH hosted a press meet After a series of meetings with fans at various events, the newlywed Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda also hosted a press event in Hyderabad recently and thanked the local press for all the love.

