‘Kindest girl married best friend’: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s emotional note as Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda marry in stunning Udaipur ceremony

Rashmika Mandanna weds Vijay Deverakonda: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are finally husband and wife. The duo tied the knot on February 26 in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. The breathtaking wedding photos of VIROSH, as their fans fondly call them, are simply too stunning to miss.

Lokah Chapter 1 actor Kalyani Priyadarshan was one of the guests in attendance. Notably, Vijay’s brother and actor Anand Deverakonda also warmly welcomed Rashmika by introducing her as ‘vadina’—which means sister-in-law in Telugu—making the moment even more special.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s intimate wedding took place as per Telugu and Kodava rituals at ITC Mementos in Udaipur. Only their family members and a few close loved ones were in attendance at thier D-day.