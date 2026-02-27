Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Kindest girl married best friend’: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s emotional note as Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda marry in stunning Udaipur ceremony
Rashmika Mandanna weds Vijay Deverakonda: Lokah star Kalyani Priyadarshan, who got the privilege to witness VIROSH's wedding, shared a post congratulating the newlyweds.
Rashmika Mandanna weds Vijay Deverakonda: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are finally husband and wife. The duo tied the knot on February 26 in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. The breathtaking wedding photos of VIROSH, as their fans fondly call them, are simply too stunning to miss.
Lokah Chapter 1 actor Kalyani Priyadarshan was one of the guests in attendance. Notably, Vijay’s brother and actor Anand Deverakonda also warmly welcomed Rashmika by introducing her as ‘vadina’—which means sister-in-law in Telugu—making the moment even more special.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s intimate wedding took place as per Telugu and Kodava rituals at ITC Mementos in Udaipur. Only their family members and a few close loved ones were in attendance at thier D-day.
Lokah star Kalyani Priyadarshan, who got the privilege to witness VIROSH’s wedding, shared a post congratulating the newlyweds.
Actor Kalyani Priyadarshan took to her social media to post, “@rashmika_mandanna. Today I watched the kindest girl marry her best friend in the most breathtaking setting. As she walked toward him – and he sat there, waiting with his back turned – you could feel the weight of every step she took.”
Kalyani added, “Those slow, steady breaths and welled up eyes said everything. What a privilege to witness a love built with effort, respect, and deep friendship at its core. Congratulations to my dearest @RASHMIKA_MANDANNA and @THEDEVERAKONDA 🤍 May this be the most beautiful beginning.”
See Kalyani Priyadarshan’s post here:
Vijay’s brother and actor Anand Deverakonda’s post is also getting a lot of love on social media. Sharing a photo from the wedding as he posted with his brother and his ‘vadina’, Anand wrote, “There were so many times when fans would shout, ‘Vadina, ela unaru?’ and I never quite knew how to react. 😅.”
He added, “Today, my brother is married ♥️, and I’ve gained the most positive and compassionate person as my Vadina. I pray that for the rest of their lives, they continue to smile just like this. To a lifetime together! ♥️🧿.”
See Anand Deverakonda’s post here:
View this post on Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda kept their relationship under wraps for approximately seven to eight years. But this wasn’t the first time the two had been “married.”
The couple first met while working on the 2018 blockbuster Geetha Govindam, and in a film sequence, the duo had a similar traditional wedding. Fans have been going gaga saying that the two recreated their Geetha Govindam moment in one of the wedding photos.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05