Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Live Updates: Ambanis, priest seen arriving for VIROSH wedding

Rashmika-Vijay Wedding Live: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to tie the knot on February 26.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Live Updates: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who have starred together in films like Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019), have dated for seven years, but publicly confirmed the relationship only recently. On Sunday evening, they thanked fans and followers for their constant support in a post, saying they would like to name their union “The Wedding of Virosh” to honour the tag given to them by fans.

Hours after confirming their wedding, Rashmika and Vijay arrived in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Monday, where the two are expected to tie the knot on February 26. Since then, both the actors have shared hazy glimpses from the pre-wedding festivities on their Instagram Stories.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – ‘He healed a pain he didn’t cause’: Secret 7-year journey of Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna as they head to Udaipur for ‘VIROSH’ wedding Both Vijay and Rashmika shared pictures suggesting they played a friendly cricket match with friends at the hotel premises, which they named the “VIROSH Premier League.” Rashmika also shared an image of the pre-wedding food arrangements with the dinner table decorated with pink tulips and white flowers. Pre-wedding functions are likely to be organised over two days before the main ceremony on Thursday. Family members and close guests have arrived for the wedding festivities of the couple at the hotel in the outskirts of Udaipur. In recent years, Udaipur has hosted several high-profile weddings, including that of actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha in 2023, and the daughter of US billionaire Rama Raju Mantena last year. Live Updates Feb 25, 2026 11:33 AM IST Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Live Updates: Here's what Vijay Deverakonda's mother gifted her daughter-in-law Rashmika As per a few reports, Vijay Deverakonda's mother has gifted the family's heirloom bangles to Rashmika Mandanna. Feb 25, 2026 11:27 AM IST Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Live Updates: Sandeep Reddy Vanga joins VIROSH wedding Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga was spotted arriving at Udaipur airport as he flew in to join the wedding celebrations of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. The filmmaker was seen making his way through the airport, adding to the growing buzz around the couple’s much-anticipated big day. Feb 25, 2026 11:25 AM IST Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Live Updates: 'Pandit ji has also arrived' As fans eagerly await the latest updates on Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding, a paparazzi account shared a video showing a group of priests arriving at Udaipur airport ahead of the celebrations. The post caption read, "Pandit ji bhi aa gaye (Pandit ji has also arrived)."

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd