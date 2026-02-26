Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: First photos of newlyweds from wedding go viral

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have finally tied the knot. After keeping their relationship under wraps for years, the actors got married on February 26 in Udaipur, and their first photos as a married couple have now been released, sending fans into a frenzy.

Rashmika and Vijay shared the first photos from their wedding on their official accounts. Rashmika posted a series of wedding photos, introducing Vijay to her followers with a heartfelt note. “Hi my loves, Introducing to you now ‘My Husband’! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like, the man who showed me what being in peace feels like,” she wrote. She went on to describe how the relationship shaped her as a person. “I’ve become the woman I have always dreamt of being, because you made her who she is today,” she said, adding: “Suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, life, everything just makes a lot more sense now, it is because I have you, witnessing it all, being the biggest part of it all.”

Vijay’s post took a quieter, more understated tone. “One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her, just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife,” he wrote, signing off with the date: 26.02.2026.

Rashmika and Vijay’s first wedding photos

The photos show the couple dressed in red and white, adorned in gold jewellery. Among the pictures Rashmika shared was one of Vijay arriving on a horse, while Vijay’s post included a photo of a teary-eyed Rashmika on the wedding stage. Both also shared a short video of the two holding hands.

Rashmika and Vijay’s fun pre-wedding festivities

Apart from the traditional sangeet and haldi ceremonies, Rashmika and Vijay ensured that their wedding celebrations were filled with fun and memorable activities for their guests. The couple hosted several games and events at their wedding venue, a luxury resort in Udaipur.

One of the highlights was a friendly cricket match played with friends and family members on the hotel premises. The match was aptly named the “VIROSH Premier League,” a nod to the couple’s popular nickname. In addition to this, the couple also organised a pool volleyball match, adding a playful touch to the celebrations.

The sangeet ceremony was another grand affair. Leaked photos from the event showed Rashmika dressed in a traditional gold outfit, while Vijay was seen holding her close during one of the performances. The wedding celebrations were kept intimate, with only close friends and family members invited to attend the ceremonies.

Where will the reception be held?

As per reports, Rashmika and Vijay will host a grand wedding reception on March 4, 2026, at Taj Krishna. The reception is expected to be a star-studded event, with top celebrities from both the Tollywood and Hindi film industries likely to be in attendance.

It was only at the last moment that Vijay and Rashmika formally announced their wedding. On February 22, the couple shared a joint post on social media that read, “Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today, with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it, ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us, always. Biggest hugs and full love!”