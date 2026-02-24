Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: Ambanis arrive in Udaipur for the celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are getting married at the ITC Mementos in Udaipur on February 26.
Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are tying the knot in Udaipur on February 26. Recently, the couple shared glimpses of their pre-wedding celebrations, raising further anticipation for VIROSH’s wedding. While the celebrations are said to be intimate, the Ambani family has landed in Udaipur for the wedding ceremony. As per sources, Kokilaben, Mukesh, Neeta, Akash, and Shloka Ambani will attend the wedding celebrations.
Rashikma-Vijay’s wedding will be deeply rooted in traditions
According to reports, guests will experience a distinct southern touch at the VIROSH wedding. As per Bollywood Hungama, the couple has chosen to keep their special day deeply rooted in regional traditions. Attendees will be served meals on banana leaves, along with coconut water. A source informed the publication, “Guests at Rashmika-Vijay’s wedding are likely to experience a touch of South Indian tradition, with meals served on banana leaves and coconut water being specially arranged as part of the hospitality.”
Additionally, the couple has also sourced local flowers. A source informs, “In keeping with their vision of authenticity, the couple has chosen to source flowers locally, staying true to Indian traditions, culture, and the rich floral heritage of the country for their wedding celebrations. Set to be one of India’s biggest and most closely guarded events of the year, the wedding is being envisioned as a celebration that goes beyond convention, blending cultural rootedness with extraordinary scale, exclusivity, and meticulous planning.”
Hotels around Vijay-Rashmika’s wedding venue are fully booked
Amid the massive buzz surrounding the wedding, hotels near the venue appear to be fully booked. A post on Viral Bhayani’s Instagram page reads, “Even though there is still time for the wedding, most of the rooms in the nearby hotels have already been overflowing with the bookings! Even though a few media houses were even ready to pay premium rates for suite bookings, the hotels are just not budging and have refused them because of the already booked rooms!”
Reportedly, the Udaipur wedding of Rashmika and Vijay will be attended only by close family and friends.
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda got engaged in October last year. On February 22, Rashmika and Vijay officially confirmed their wedding on social media. They shared a note on their Instagram stories that read, “Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today, with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it, ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us, always. Biggest hugs and full love!”
Vijay and Rashmika will host a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4 for their friends and colleagues from the film industry.
