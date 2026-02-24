Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: Ambanis arrive in Udaipur for the celebrations

Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are getting married at the ITC Mementos in Udaipur on February 26.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 05:18 PM IST
Ambanis arrive in Udaipur for Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's weddingAmbanis arrive in Udaipur for Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding.
Make us preferred source on Google

Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are tying the knot in Udaipur on February 26. Recently, the couple shared glimpses of their pre-wedding celebrations, raising further anticipation for VIROSH’s wedding. While the celebrations are said to be intimate, the Ambani family has landed in Udaipur for the wedding ceremony. As per sources, Kokilaben, Mukesh, Neeta, Akash, and Shloka Ambani will attend the wedding celebrations.

Ambanis arrive in Udaipur for Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna wedding Ambanis arrive in Udaipur for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rashikma-Vijay’s wedding will be deeply rooted in traditions

According to reports, guests will experience a distinct southern touch at the VIROSH wedding. As per Bollywood Hungama, the couple has chosen to keep their special day deeply rooted in regional traditions. Attendees will be served meals on banana leaves, along with coconut water. A source informed the publication, “Guests at Rashmika-Vijay’s wedding are likely to experience a touch of South Indian tradition, with meals served on banana leaves and coconut water being specially arranged as part of the hospitality.”

Also Read: Inside Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s pre-wedding celebrations: Regal Japanese dinner, pool volleyball, and more

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SCREEN (@ieentertainment) 

Additionally, the couple has also sourced local flowers. A source informs, “In keeping with their vision of authenticity, the couple has chosen to source flowers locally, staying true to Indian traditions, culture, and the rich floral heritage of the country for their wedding celebrations. Set to be one of India’s biggest and most closely guarded events of the year, the wedding is being envisioned as a celebration that goes beyond convention, blending cultural rootedness with extraordinary scale, exclusivity, and meticulous planning.”

Hotels around Vijay-Rashmika’s wedding venue are fully booked

Amid the massive buzz surrounding the wedding, hotels near the venue appear to be fully booked. A post on Viral Bhayani’s Instagram page reads, “Even though there is still time for the wedding, most of the rooms in the nearby hotels have already been overflowing with the bookings! Even though a few media houses were even ready to pay premium rates for suite bookings, the hotels are just not budging and have refused them because of the already booked rooms!”

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda confirm their wedding: ‘We would like to name it The Wedding of VIROSH’

Reportedly, the Udaipur wedding of Rashmika and Vijay will be attended only by close family and friends.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda got engaged in October last year. On February 22, Rashmika and Vijay officially confirmed their wedding on social media. They shared a note on their Instagram stories that read, “Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today, with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it, ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us, always. Biggest hugs and full love!”

Vijay and Rashmika will host a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4 for their friends and colleagues from the film industry.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Ranveer Singh Kantara mimicry row: HC rebukes actor for 'insensitive statement, gross ignorance'
ranveer singh kantara mimicry row
'Dhurandhar is disgusting': Hotmail founder Sabeer Bhatia calls for a total rejection of Ranveer Singh film
Sabeer Bhatia, Dhurandhar
‘Sanjay Leela Bhansali cried someone had died after Tadap Tadap’: Ismail Darbar claims director betrayed trust twice
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Nandita Das recalls giving acting break to Javed Akhtar, he wanted to change everything in the script
Javed Akhtar
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Every year, 1.15 crore girls who turn 14 years of age will be eligible for the HPV vaccine.
Govt to roll out HPV vaccination drive to prevent cervical cancer
Drifting through Kerala’s backwaters, where time slows to the rhythm of oars and coconut palms mirror themselves in still green waters.
Union Cabinet approves renaming Kerala as Keralam: Historical, linguistic roots of the demand
ranveer singh kantara mimicry row
Ranveer Singh Kantara mimicry row: HC rebukes actor for 'insensitive statement, gross ignorance'
Sabeer Bhatia, Dhurandhar
'Dhurandhar is disgusting': Hotmail founder Sabeer Bhatia calls for a total rejection of Ranveer Singh film
Taj Bengal Hotel Thumki
Inside the 'Thumki estate': how a four-legged resident is ruling Kolkata’s Taj Bengal hotel
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI, compares air crisis to pandemic-era fears: ‘The air itself could kill us’
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
tariff refund
With Trump's IEEPA tariffs ruled illegal, who can claim refunds, and how do they go about it?
Chitrangada Singh
'I never used to believe in oiling, lekin...': Chitrangada Singh reveals secret blend behind her glossy locks
WhatsApp's new feature is useful for sending greetings and reminders.
After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally let you schedule messages
Must Read
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Score
After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally let you schedule messages
WhatsApp's new feature is useful for sending greetings and reminders.
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G: What to expect from Samsung’s next flagship
Under the hood, the Samsung S26 Ultra is expected to arrive with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.(Image for representation: X/Jay)
'I never used to believe in oiling, lekin...': Chitrangada Singh reveals secret blend behind her glossy locks
Chitrangada Singh
Advertisement
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments