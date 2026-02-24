Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: Ambanis arrive in Udaipur for the celebrations

Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are tying the knot in Udaipur on February 26. Recently, the couple shared glimpses of their pre-wedding celebrations, raising further anticipation for VIROSH’s wedding. While the celebrations are said to be intimate, the Ambani family has landed in Udaipur for the wedding ceremony. As per sources, Kokilaben, Mukesh, Neeta, Akash, and Shloka Ambani will attend the wedding celebrations.

Ambanis arrive in Udaipur for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ambanis arrive in Udaipur for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rashikma-Vijay’s wedding will be deeply rooted in traditions

According to reports, guests will experience a distinct southern touch at the VIROSH wedding. As per Bollywood Hungama, the couple has chosen to keep their special day deeply rooted in regional traditions. Attendees will be served meals on banana leaves, along with coconut water. A source informed the publication, “Guests at Rashmika-Vijay’s wedding are likely to experience a touch of South Indian tradition, with meals served on banana leaves and coconut water being specially arranged as part of the hospitality.”