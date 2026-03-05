Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda share ‘hugs and kisses’ as they conclude their two week wedding celebrations. Watch
On Thursday, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda posted a video from their reception evening along with an emotional note.
After two weeks of celebrations, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda finally wrapped up their wedding festivities with a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4. The couple has now shared a joint Instagram post thanking everyone who showered them with love during the celebrations. On Thursday, the newlyweds posted a video from their reception evening along with an emotional note.
In the clip, the couple can be seen walking hand in hand as they greet the media gathered at the venue. They posed graciously for the cameras with folded hands, bowing in gratitude for all the love and wishes coming their way.
For the occasion, Rashmika looked radiant in a red silk saree. Staying true to her South Indian roots, she accessorised the look with traditional gold temple jewellery and also flaunted her sindoor as a new bride. Vijay, on the other hand, kept it classic in a traditional veshti.
Sharing the video, the couple wrote, “04.03.2026. The Reception Evening. These past two weeks have been joyous. Every day, every event, every moment, and every person has filled us with love. Biggest hugs and kisses, and our gratitude.”
Within just two hours of being posted, the video had already garnered nearly two million likes and fifteen million views, with fans flooding the comment section with congratulatory messages and heartfelt wishes for the couple.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who had reportedly been dating for seven years, tied the knot on February 26 in Udaipur in the presence of family members and close friends. The couple held two wedding ceremonies as a tribute to their respective cultural roots. Their wedding decor and outfits were widely praised online, with many fans describing the union as divine and even comparing the couple to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.
Rashmika and Vijay first collaborated on the Telugu film Geetha Govindam in 2018, followed by Dear Comrade in 2019. Rumours about their relationship began around the same time, though the duo had always remained tight-lipped about their romance. It was only days before the wedding that they finally confirmed the news through their Instagram stories.
