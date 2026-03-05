Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda share ‘hugs and kisses’ as they conclude their two week wedding celebrations. Watch

After two weeks of celebrations, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda finally wrapped up their wedding festivities with a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4. The couple has now shared a joint Instagram post thanking everyone who showered them with love during the celebrations. On Thursday, the newlyweds posted a video from their reception evening along with an emotional note.

In the clip, the couple can be seen walking hand in hand as they greet the media gathered at the venue. They posed graciously for the cameras with folded hands, bowing in gratitude for all the love and wishes coming their way.