Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Inside Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s sangeet: Couple shares glimpses of ‘night filled with tears, love’, and an announcement for students
Ahead of their much-anticipated wedding reception, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda shared glimpses of their sangeet ceremony held last week on social media.
Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are currently basking in all the love and affection from their dear ones and fans worldwide. Following their intimate wedding on February 26 in Udaipur, Rajasthan, the power couple is set to host a grand reception in Hyderabad on Wednesday, March 4, which will witness the presence of some of the biggest names in the Indian entertainment industry.
Meanwhile, the duo, along with their family, recently visited Vijay’s hometown of Thummanpet in Mahbubnagar district, Telangana, where they were received by a large crowd of fans and well-wishers. On the occasion, the Kingdom actor announced a scholarship scheme for students in Classes 9 and 10 in local government schools.
Also Read | ‘My son couldn’t live in Mumbai’: Arijit Singh’s father on star’s return to Jiaganj, how he started singing with ‘kirtans in gurudwara’
According to Hindustan Times, the couple decided to establish this scheme to offer students a helping hand and allow them to focus on their studies at the crucial stage in life without being burdened by financial concerns. The scholarship will be implemented across 44 government schools in the Achampet division. During the visit, Rashmika and Vijay also performed the grihapravesam (housewarming ceremony) and the Satyanarayana Vratam puja at their new home.
Vijay Deverakonda starting Scholarship Scheme for 9th &10th class students from this year 💥
Great idea which helps students for their future education without any financial struggle
Vijay Deverakonda ❌
VIjay BANGARUKONDA ✅#VijayDeverakonda #Ranabaali #rashmikamandana pic.twitter.com/UotlV28SM8
— 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗬𝗔𝗗𝗔𝗩 (@theyogayadav) March 2, 2026
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s sangeet night
Ahead of their much-anticipated wedding reception, the couple also shared glimpses of their sangeet ceremony held last week on social media. In separate Instagram posts on Tuesday, March 3, both Rashmika and Vijay described how the event was marked by tonnes of happiness that spilt out in the form of laughters and tears. While she was seen in an ivory lehenga with heavy embroidery, Vijay wore a royal blue sherwani with gold embroidery on the coat. With performances and speeches, the ceremony was nothing short of a scene straight out of a movie.
“The night filled with love, tears of joy, laughter, music, singing, glitters and us dancing through the night. It was really the most fun night ever! From Vijju and me wanting to surprise each other to the family wanting to surprise us, to being fully excited and surprised to see our families dance so freely and so so well,” the Animal actor wrote, adding, “The night Vijay and I danced as one, surrounded by the love of our families and friends!”
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Opening up about the sangeet night, Vijay noted, “The evening that was spent laughing till we had tears, dancing till the arches of our feet hurt, swallowing emotions to everyone’s speeches and surprises till our eyes were leaking. [It] was a big, happy party filled with beautiful people.”
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05