Inside Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s sangeet: Couple shares glimpses of ‘night filled with tears, love’, and an announcement for students

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are currently basking in all the love and affection from their dear ones and fans worldwide. Following their intimate wedding on February 26 in Udaipur, Rajasthan, the power couple is set to host a grand reception in Hyderabad on Wednesday, March 4, which will witness the presence of some of the biggest names in the Indian entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, the duo, along with their family, recently visited Vijay’s hometown of Thummanpet in Mahbubnagar district, Telangana, where they were received by a large crowd of fans and well-wishers. On the occasion, the Kingdom actor announced a scholarship scheme for students in Classes 9 and 10 in local government schools.