Inside Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's pre-wedding celebrations: Regal Japanese dinenr, pool volleyball, and more

Inside the VIROSH wedding: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have also been sharing glimpses of the pre-wedding celebrations with their fans worldwide, letting them be a part of all the joy.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readKochiFeb 24, 2026 09:33 AM IST
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will tie the knot later this week.
With Udaipur, popularly known as the City of Lakes, all set to host the grand wedding of renowned film stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, the organisers are busy with the final touches. The couple, along with their dear and near ones, has already reached the iconic Rajasthan city and has since been busy creating delightful memories they will cherish for eternity.

Both Rashmika and Vijay have also been sharing glimpses of the pre-wedding celebrations with their fans worldwide, letting them be a part of all the joy, albeit virtually. Taking to her Instagram stories, Rashmika recently teased the exquisitely curated dinner setting planned for the special day.

Radiating regality, the picture showed a tablescape bathed in warm golden light, with a delicate floral arrangement at the centre, featuring blush pink lilies and soft green hydrangeas. The fresh green apples and grapes, artfully placed by the side, only add to the elegance of the setting and give the decor an organic yet luxurious look.

The photo also showcased a printed menu card, revealing that Rashmika and Vijay have planned a specially curated Japanese dining experience for their beloved guests, ensuring that the evening will be just as memorable for them as it will be for the couple. This adds an intimate, gourmet touch to the pre-wedding celebrations. Interestingly, the napkin nearby is embroidered with “VIROSH,” a fan-coined portmanteau that blends Vijay and Rashmika’s names.

Rashmika Mandanna recently teased the exquisitely curated dinner setting planned for the special day.

Vijay, meanwhile, shared another side of the celebrations, as the couple took a break from all the pre-wedding bustle to soak up the sun and engage in a fun and friendly competition of pool volleyball with their close friends. Taking to his Instagram stories, he shared glimpses of their happy moments filled with laughter, splashes, and camaraderie.

While one photo, clicked through the volleyball net, featured players silhouetted in the water with a ball in mid-air, another showcased a floating drink station in the pool, complete with a panoramic landscape beyond the immediate view. The photos suggest that amid all the rush, the couple is also taking time to relax and bond with their loved ones, creating joyful memories ahead of the formal ceremonies beginning later this week.

Story continues below this ad
Vijay Deverakonda shared glimpses of their happy moments filled with laughter, splashes, and camaraderie.

Intriguingly, however, the two have yet to share a photo together. Nonetheless, the “VIROSH” wedding is touted as the year’s biggest celebrity wedding. For the unversed, the couple got engaged in October 2025.

While Rashmika and Vijay worked together for the first time in the romantic comedy Geetha Govindam (2018), their chemistry impressed everyone, and rumours of them dating started circulating almost immediately. They subsequently joined forces in Dear Comrade (2019). The two will next be seen together in Ranabaali, a period action drama, which marks their on-screen reunion after seven years.

