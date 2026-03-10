Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Inside Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s pradhanam and mehendi ceremony in Udaipur: ‘An evening I wish had 100 more hours in it’
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda shared photos from their pradhanam and mehendi ceremony in Udaipur. The intimate celebration featured dancing, family moments and a forehead kiss from Vijay.
After delighting fans with glimpses from their wedding, sangeet and reception, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have now shared photos from their Pradhanam and Mehendi ceremony held in Udaipur. The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a series of pictures, giving a closer look at the intimate celebration.
The ceremony took place on February 25 and several photographs capture the couple dancing together and celebrating with loved ones, while others show them posing happily with friends and family. In one photo, Vijay is seen kissing Rashmika on her forehead.
Rashmika and Vijay share mehendi ceremony pics
Sharing the pictures, Vijay Deverakonda described the evening as one he wished could have lasted much longer. “25.02.26. The Pradhanam and Mehendi evening. An evening most fun, an evening that was lived fully, an evening I wish had a 100 more hours in it,” he wrote alongside the photos.
Rashmika Mandanna also shared her own set of images from the celebration, including close-ups of her mehendi and glimpses from the festivities. She wrote, “25.02.26. It was the Pradhanam and Mehendi evening. It was too perfect, but it went off too fast…” She also thanked designer Torani for creating their outfits for the special event.
Rashmika’s mehendi design
For the ceremony, Rashmika Mandanna chose a minimal mehendi design. One hand featured the Om symbol, accompanied by delicate floral patterns and symmetrical motifs running along her fingers. The other palm appeared to include another traditional sacred symbol, adding a personal touch to the design.
Coordinated traditional outfits
The couple coordinated their outfits for the evening in richly embroidered ensembles by Torani. Vijay wore a deep blue silk dhoti paired with a green kurta and an intricately embroidered jacket.
Rashmika opted for a vibrant green, red, and gold embroidered ensemble decorated with elaborate traditional patterns. She paired the outfit with a heavily embellished blouse and layered diamond-and-ruby necklaces.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding photos quickly went viral after being shared on Instagram, garnering around 28.5 million likes. Rashmika’s post became the most-liked wedding post in India, surpassing the previous record held by Virat Kohli.
Wedding and reception celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot on February 26 in a private ceremony at ITC Mementos in Udaipur, Rajasthan. A reception was held a few days later at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad, attended by several prominent names from the film industry.
The guest list included Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Nagarjuna, Amala, Naga Chaitanya, Daggubati Venkatesh, Radhika Sarathkumar, R Sarathkumar, Nani, Namrata Shirodkar and Sreeleela. Celebrities such as Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Sukumar, Neena Gupta and her husband Vivek Mehra, and and Naveen Polishetty were also present at the celebrations.
Rashmika and Vijay have shared screen space in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. They will next be seen together in Ranabaali, scheduled for release on September 11, 2026.
