Inside Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s pradhanam and mehendi ceremony in Udaipur: ‘An evening I wish had 100 more hours in it’

After delighting fans with glimpses from their wedding, sangeet and reception, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have now shared photos from their Pradhanam and Mehendi ceremony held in Udaipur. The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a series of pictures, giving a closer look at the intimate celebration.

The ceremony took place on February 25 and several photographs capture the couple dancing together and celebrating with loved ones, while others show them posing happily with friends and family. In one photo, Vijay is seen kissing Rashmika on her forehead.

Rashmika and Vijay share mehendi ceremony pics

Sharing the pictures, Vijay Deverakonda described the evening as one he wished could have lasted much longer. “25.02.26. The Pradhanam and Mehendi evening. An evening most fun, an evening that was lived fully, an evening I wish had a 100 more hours in it,” he wrote alongside the photos.