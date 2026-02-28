Rashmika Mandanna can’t take her eyes off husband Vijay Deverakonda in Ranabaali’s ‘O Mere Saajan’. Watch

The internet is currently flooded with heartwarming images from the wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, and understandably so, as it was one of the year’s most high-profile and anticipated ceremonies. The couple tied the knot in an intimate gathering in Udaipur on February 26. Adding to the celebration, the makers of the highly anticipated historical drama Ranabaali, which stars both Rashmika and Vijay sharing screen space after a long time, have released a special song that resonates beautifully with what they’re experiencing currently in their lives.

On Saturday morning, the makers of Ranabaali released the song “O Mere Saajan”. The track, composed by Ajay–Atul, features vocals by Shweta Mohan and Javed Ali, with lyrics by Kshitij Patwardhan. The video depicts the characters of Rashmika and Vijay as newlyweds. It begins with visuals of their wedding preparations, followed by Rashmika’s character entering her in-laws’ home in a traditional griha pravesh ceremony.