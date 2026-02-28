Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Rashmika Mandanna can’t take her eyes off husband Vijay Deverakonda in Ranabaali’s ‘O Mere Saajan’. Watch
The makers of Ranabaali have released a new song from the film, featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda as a newly married couple.
The internet is currently flooded with heartwarming images from the wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, and understandably so, as it was one of the year’s most high-profile and anticipated ceremonies. The couple tied the knot in an intimate gathering in Udaipur on February 26. Adding to the celebration, the makers of the highly anticipated historical drama Ranabaali, which stars both Rashmika and Vijay sharing screen space after a long time, have released a special song that resonates beautifully with what they’re experiencing currently in their lives.
On Saturday morning, the makers of Ranabaali released the song “O Mere Saajan”. The track, composed by Ajay–Atul, features vocals by Shweta Mohan and Javed Ali, with lyrics by Kshitij Patwardhan. The video depicts the characters of Rashmika and Vijay as newlyweds. It begins with visuals of their wedding preparations, followed by Rashmika’s character entering her in-laws’ home in a traditional griha pravesh ceremony.
As the video unfolds, Rashmika’s character finds herself unable to take her eyes off Vijay’s character as he goes about his daily chores. The clip ends with the couple embracing as they lay down together, accompanied by a message that reads: “Happy married life Vijay and Rashmika.”
Watch the song here:
Speaking about the couple’s wedding, the pre-wedding celebrations were filled with memorable experiences for guests. Hosted at a luxury resort in Udaipur, the festivities included a range of fun activities, including a friendly cricket match with close friends and family on the hotel premises. The celebrations also featured a pool volleyball match and a grand sangeet ceremony. Leaked images from the evening showed Rashmika in a traditional outfit, while Vijay was seen holding her close during one of the performances.
According to reports, the celebrations are far from over. Rashmika and Vijay are set to host a grand wedding reception on March 4 in Hyderabad. The event is expected to be star-studded, with leading names from both the Telugu and Hindi film industries likely to attend.
