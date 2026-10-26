Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda file complaint over online trolling

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Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, affectionately known as “Virosh” among fans, have submitted a formal complaint to the Cyber Crime authorities in Hyderabad on Monday, seeking an investigation into what they described as fabricated content, manipulated screenshots, impersonation and coordinated online harassment targeting them across social media platforms.
The complaint comes after days of online trolling directed at Vijay and Rashmika, which escalated significantly following their appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9 on October 21, where the couple spoke openly about their relationship and marriage for the first time. The episode, in which Rashmika revealed she had asked Vijay to marry her every day for a year, triggered a wave of criticism, mockery and, according to the team, deliberately fabricated narratives designed to damage the couple’s reputation.
The Virosh team released a statement detailing the nature of the complaint. It identifies specific online publications and digital material across social media platforms that the team alleges contain false narratives, fabricated content, manipulated screenshots and instances of impersonation and targeted harassment. The team said it had submitted relevant links and supporting evidence to the authorities for examination.
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“While we fully respect freedom of speech, individual opinions and the right to express criticism, there is a clear distinction between expressing an opinion and presenting fabricated, manipulated or materially misleading claims as facts,” the statement read.
The actors’ team urged the authorities to investigate any evidence of coordinated or paid campaigns behind the content. “We hope the matter will be investigated in accordance with the law and that the deliberate creation and circulation of misleading narratives, including any coordinated or paid campaigns established through evidence, will be addressed appropriately,” it said.
The statement also warned that every identified instance of publishing, reposting or amplifying potentially unlawful content may be examined individually, and that legal remedies will be pursued wherever warranted.
In the days following the Koffee With Karan episode, social media was flooded with posts criticising Vijay Deverakonda over the “ask me 100 times” marriage remark, with several accounts allegedly creating fabricated narratives about the couple’s relationship, including unfounded divorce rumours barely eight months after their February 2026 wedding.
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Rashmika Mandanna responded first, posting a lengthy statement on social media urging people to respect their decisions and to stop believing misleading narratives. Vijay Deverakonda followed with an Instagram post describing Rashmika as his best friend and wife and one of the most beautiful parts of his life. “Now, with absolutely no intended kindness or respect, everyone else can go f**k themselves.” the post read.