Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda file complaint over online trolling

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, affectionately known as “Virosh” among fans, have submitted a formal complaint to the Cyber Crime authorities in Hyderabad on Monday, seeking an investigation into what they described as fabricated content, manipulated screenshots, impersonation and coordinated online harassment targeting them across social media platforms.

The complaint comes after days of online trolling directed at Vijay and Rashmika, which escalated significantly following their appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9 on October 21, where the couple spoke openly about their relationship and marriage for the first time. The episode, in which Rashmika revealed she had asked Vijay to marry her every day for a year, triggered a wave of criticism, mockery and, according to the team, deliberately fabricated narratives designed to damage the couple’s reputation.