‘He healed me from pain he didn’t cause’: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s beautiful love story

Vijay Deverakonda is celebrating his 37th birthday on May 9, and this year’s celebration is extra special as it marks his first birthday after marrying his longtime girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna.

Before their marriage, Rashmika and Vijay had long been at the centre of dating rumours, with fans closely tracking every interaction between the two stars. In several old interviews, Rashmika directly and indirectly spoke about the Arjun Reddy actor. On Vijay’s special day, here’s a look back at some of those moments.

Rashmika Mandanna on her painful past and how Vijay Deverakonda helped her heal

During a conversation with anchor Suma Kanakala, Rashmika Mandanna reflected on a past relationship where she felt trapped and unhappy. Speaking about choosing the right partner, she shared that no one should feel forced to stay in a relationship. Rashmika admitted she had once been in a situation where she felt she had “no choice,” adding that she has now learned the importance of being with someone who brings peace and happiness into her life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Later, while promoting her film The Girlfriend, Rashmika opened up further about emotional healing and credited Vijay for helping her through difficult times.

Without directly naming him, she revealed, “Luckily, I have a partner who has healed me from a pain he didn’t cause.” Rashmika further added, “He has helped me heal… I have to give him that applause and thank him for it.”

‘I just hope that everyone has a Vijay Deverakonda in their lives’

Fans cannot forget the time when, during the success party of her movie, The Girlfriend, in Hyderabad, Rashmika Mandanna thanked her rumoured partner, Vijay Deverakonda, in front of everyone.

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In an emotional speech, Rashmika said, “Viju, you’ve been in this movie since the beginning, and you’re a big part of its success. You have been very personally involved in this whole journey.” She then called Vijay “a blessing” and said that his support has always given her strength.

“I just hope that everyone has a Vijay Deverakonda in their lives because that’s a blessing,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@vijaydeverakondafc)

When Rashmika Mandanna called dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda ‘cute’

Rashmika Mandanna once addressed the constant dating rumours surrounding her and Vijay Deverakonda, calling the speculation “cute.” She spoke warmly about her bond with Vijay, revealing that they have “grown up together” in the film industry and share a strong friendship beyond their on-screen chemistry in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Rashmika also praised Vijay for his honesty and support, saying she deeply respects his opinions because he is not someone who simply says yes to everything.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@vijaydeverakondafc)

‘I need my partner in every phase of my life’?

Rashmika Mandanna once shared her thoughts on love and relationships in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

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When asked about what or who gives her the most comfort during tough times, Rashmika subtly hinted at being in a relationship. She stated, “My partner. I need my partner in every phase of my life. I need that comfort, security, and empathy.”

Discussing the qualities she values in a partner, Rashmika emphasised the importance of kindness and respect. “My most important thing in a relationship is definitely kindness, but also respect. When you mutually respect one another, genuinely care, and are responsible for one another…it all adds up. Being loving, empathetic, caring, having a good heart, and being truly genuine are the other traits I need because this is what comes naturally to me. I want to be with someone who has similar qualities and if my partner doesn’t have the same attachment style, we just won’t get along,” she explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@vijaydeverakondafc)

Sharing her views on what being in love means to her, Rashmika shared, “Being in love to me means partnership and companionship. You need a companion in your life. After all, if you don’t have them then what’s the point of having this life? You need someone to witness all of your highs and lows, and someone to stand by your side and celebrate life with.”

‘The man who’s never stopped me’

Rashmika Mandanna’s happiness in her relationship with Vijay Deverakonda was also evident in the way she announced their wedding on social media. She not only shared stunning pictures from the special occasion, but every word in her post felt heartfelt and genuine.

Rashmika posted, “Hi my loves, Introducing to you now “My Husband”! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!!

The man who taught me what true love feels like,

The man who showed me what being in peace feels like!

The man who told me everyday that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could!

The man who’s never stopped me from dancing like no one’s watching..

the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me I could write a book on this man!

I’ve become the woman I have always dreamt of being, because you made her who she is today!

I’ve truly been blessed!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot at ITC Mementos Udaipur on February 26, 2026.