Rashmika Mandanna to present at Anime Awards 2026 in Tokyo

Rashmika Mandanna, named India's Sweetheart by Crunchyroll, will present at the 2026 Anime Awards in Tokyo on May 23. (Courtesy: Rashmika Mandanna/ X)

Rashmika Mandanna‘s next big appearance will not be on a film set, it will be in Tokyo. The actor has been confirmed as a presenter at the 2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, one of the most prominent annual celebrations of Japanese animation.

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The tenth edition of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards is set to take place on May 23, at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Tokyo. For its landmark anniversary, the event has put together a presenter lineup that spans continents, industries, and fan communities.

Rashmika Mandanna joins a first wave of presenters that includes Japanese actress Asuka Saito, Mexican singer and actress DANNA, celebrated cosplayer Enako, Australian singer-songwriter Hannah Bahng, actress Kasumi Arimura, comedy duo Mitorizu, actress Nanase Nishino, Brazilian esports host Nyvi Estephan, Wu-Tang Clan founder RZA, cosplayer Snitchery, and Hollywood actor Winston Duke.