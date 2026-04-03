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Rashmika Mandanna to present at Anime Awards 2026 in Tokyo
Rashmika Mandanna is heading to Tokyo this May, joining a global lineup of celebrities for one of the world's most celebrated anime events.
Rashmika Mandanna‘s next big appearance will not be on a film set, it will be in Tokyo. The actor has been confirmed as a presenter at the 2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, one of the most prominent annual celebrations of Japanese animation.
The tenth edition of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards is set to take place on May 23, at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Tokyo. For its landmark anniversary, the event has put together a presenter lineup that spans continents, industries, and fan communities.
Rashmika Mandanna joins a first wave of presenters that includes Japanese actress Asuka Saito, Mexican singer and actress DANNA, celebrated cosplayer Enako, Australian singer-songwriter Hannah Bahng, actress Kasumi Arimura, comedy duo Mitorizu, actress Nanase Nishino, Brazilian esports host Nyvi Estephan, Wu-Tang Clan founder RZA, cosplayer Snitchery, and Hollywood actor Winston Duke.
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The pre-show is scheduled for 5 pm JST, with the live ceremony following at 6 pm JST. Voice actress Sally Amaki and entertainer Jon Kabira return as hosts, while Hiroki Totoki, President and CEO of Sony Group Corporation, will deliver the opening remarks.
Rashmika Mandanna’s inclusion in the lineup is notable not just for what it says about her reach, but for what it says about anime’s expanding global conversation. She is officially described by Crunchyroll as India’s Sweetheart and the most prominent pan-India star, a description that reflects her standing across Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada cinema, and now, evidently, well beyond it.
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Fan voting for the awards is currently open and will run until April 15, with fans able to cast their votes daily through Crunchyroll, the official Anime Awards website, and for the first time this year, MyAnimeList.
The Anime of the Year nominees for this edition include DAN DA DAN Season 2, Gachiakuta, My Hero Academia Final Season, Takopi’s Original Sin, The Apothecary Diaries Season 2, and The Summer Hikaru Died. The Film of the Year category features 100 Meters, Chainsaw Man: The Movie: Reze Arc, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, Mononoke the Movie: Chapter II, Scarlet, and The Rose of Versailles.
The ceremony will also feature musical tributes, with Japanese singer Dean Fujioka opening the show with History Maker from Yuri!!! on ICE, the very first Anime of the Year winner, and rock band Porno Graffitti performing a tribute marking the tenth anniversary of My Hero Academia.