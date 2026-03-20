‘First they trolled me, now the state gave me an award’: Rashmika Mandanna opens up at Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025

Rashmika Mandanna at the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025, where she received the Best Actress award for her role in The Girlfriend (Courtesy: Yashaswini Sri)

Less than a month after her Udaipur wedding with Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna walked into the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards ceremony to win the Best Actress on Thursday and had something personal to say while accepting the honour. “First they trolled my performance, and now the state has given me this award. I’ve come a long way,” she told the audience.

Rashmika won Best Actress at the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2025 for her role in The Girlfriend, where she played the character Bhooma Devi. The recognition carried extra weight for her. For years, she faced criticism and online trolling over her acting. Her acting has been mocked in memes, her Hindi diction picked apart, and her casting in certain films questioned. She has largely stayed quiet about it over the years. So when she stood on that stage and acknowledged the trolling directly, the room responded.