Rashmika Mandanna suffers hip injury, advised six weeks of rest

Rashmika Mandanna has been advised six weeks of rest after sustaining a hip injury during the shoot of one of her upcoming films.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has suffered a serious hip injury while filming a physically demanding dance sequence, forcing her to step away from all professional commitments for the next six weeks.

According to reports, Rashmika sustained a complete tendon detachment in her hip after pushing through back-to-back action and dance schedules across her upcoming films Ranabaali and Mysaa.

Crew members reportedly rushed Rashmika to a nearby hospital after the injury occurred on set. Doctors who examined her were surprised by the severity of the damage, stating that the kind of tendon detachment she suffered is more commonly seen in professional athletes who undergo intense physical training. She has been advised six weeks of complete rest followed by a structured rehabilitation programme to restore strength and mobility.