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Rashmika Mandanna suffers hip injury, advised six weeks of rest
Actor Rashmika Mandanna sustained a serious hip injury while shooting an intense dance sequence.
Actor Rashmika Mandanna has suffered a serious hip injury while filming a physically demanding dance sequence, forcing her to step away from all professional commitments for the next six weeks.
According to reports, Rashmika sustained a complete tendon detachment in her hip after pushing through back-to-back action and dance schedules across her upcoming films Ranabaali and Mysaa.
Crew members reportedly rushed Rashmika to a nearby hospital after the injury occurred on set. Doctors who examined her were surprised by the severity of the damage, stating that the kind of tendon detachment she suffered is more commonly seen in professional athletes who undergo intense physical training. She has been advised six weeks of complete rest followed by a structured rehabilitation programme to restore strength and mobility.
Speaking to veteran journalist Subhash K Jha, Rashmika confirmed that she had sustained the injury. “It is true. But I am getting better. Thank you for checking in.”
Rashmika Mandanna is the latest actor to suffer an on-set injury. Just ten days before her setback, veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna suffered a left knee injury while filming an action sequence with Manchu Manoj at Kakinada Port for his upcoming film NBK 111, directed by Gopichand Malineni. The 66-year-old actor slipped and twisted his leg during a high-voltage fight scene and was airlifted to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad. Preliminary examinations revealed swelling, a blood clot near the injured area and a suspected muscle tear. He underwent a three-hour knee surgery, which was successful, and is currently recovering under medical supervision.
Also Read: Ram Charan undergoes successful wrist surgery after injury during Peddi shoot; will resume work soon
Days later, Ram Charan underwent right wrist surgery at Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore for an injury sustained during a wrestling action sequence in Peddi. The procedure was performed by a team that included internationally acclaimed hand surgeon Dr. Alejandro Badia, who was flown in from Miami. Ram Charan has been advised eight weeks of rest. This was his second major injury during the making of Peddi, having earlier undergone surgery for a forehead injury at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad.
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also recently underwent shoulder surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai for a rotator cuff injury that dates back to 2016. The injury worsened over the years during political rallies and public engagements. Both shoulders require surgery, with the right shoulder addressed first and the left expected to follow within two months. His wife Anna Konidela shared an emotional Instagram post during his recovery, writing, “His burden in life has always been far heavier than his physical pain. He rarely complains.”
The spate of injuries has reignited concerns about the physical demands placed on actors, with increasingly elaborate action and dance sequences becoming the norm in the post-Baahubali, post-RRR era.
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