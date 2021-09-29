Rashmika Mandanna’s first look as Srivalli from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa The Rise out now

The makers of Pushpa The Rise have unveiled the first look of Rashmika Mandanna from the movie on Wednesday. She plays the female lead named Srivalli, the love interest of Allu Arjun’s Pushparaj. Sharing the first look poster on their Twitter handle, Mythri Movie Makers, the film’s production house, wrote, “Our fiercest #PushpaRaj’s heart melts at the sight of his love. Meet @iamRashmika as #Srivalli. #SoulmateOfPushpa.”

The first look poster shows Rashmika as a village belle who is fixing her earrings in front of a mirror. While her pose gives a hint about how naturally the lives of rural people will be portrayed in the movie, the rustic background of the image presents remote countryside.

Amid the speculations about the film’s release getting delayed, the makers reiterated on the first look poster that the first part of Pushpa will hit the cinema halls on Christmas 2021.

Also Read | Pushpa The Rise song Daakko Daakko Meka: Allu Arjun is ruthless and unapologetic

The team of Pushpa recently wrapped the filming of a song. A few sequences involving the major cast are yet to be canned.

Directed by Sukumar, the movie revolves around sandalwood smuggling. It stars Allu Arjun in the title role while Fahadh Faasil is the antagonist. Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, and Ajay Ghosh are playing other crucial roles. Miroslaw Kuba Brozek is handling the cinematography, and Devi Sri Prasad is rendering the soundtracks for the movie.

With original version releasing in Telugu, Pushpa The Rise will have a simultaneous release of its dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada languages.