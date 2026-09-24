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‘He’s all mine’: Rashmika Mandanna shares loved-up post for Vijay Deverakonda
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda turned up the romance on social media as they exchanged flirtatious messages while promoting their upcoming film Ranabaali.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are head over heels in love, and their latest social media exchange is proof. The newlyweds, who tied the knot on February 26 this year, turned up the romance online as they shared a loved-up glimpse from the song “Endhayya Saami” from their upcoming film Ranabaali.
Rashmika Mandanna can’t stop ‘crushing’ over Vijay Deverakonda
Mesmerised by her husband Vijay Deverakonda’s charm, Rashmika Mandanna shared a glimpse of the couple from the song and tagged Vijay on Instagram. She wrote, “It’s crazy that he’s all mine and I still can’t stop crushing on him,” along with puppy-eyed and heart emojis. Vijay was quick to reshare the post on his Instagram. While expressing that he would miss Rashmika’s character Jayamma, he also found comfort in having Rashmika by his side for life. His caption read, “I am blessed. I will miss Jayamma but I have you :) for life,” along with a red-heart emoji.
Check out the exchange below:
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The couple has also been spending more time together recently, albeit due to an unexpected turn of events. During the shoot of an upcoming film, Rashmika Mandanna suffered a hip injury. However, she described the unexpected break as a blessing in disguise, as it allowed her to spend more time with Vijay Deverakonda.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, Rashmika aid, “We didn’t get to see each other for three months after the wedding; we would just speak on the phone. This was the universe’s way of saying, ‘Calm down, I will keep you at home now.’ This is the most time we have spent together and it was strange but nice. He likes watching serious shows and K-dramas are my thing, so now we watch both. I have managed to convert him already.”
Rashmika Mandanna also revealed that Vijay Deverakonda would like them to have more such breaks, but without an injury next time. The actor said, “Vijay says, ‘Let’s have more of this, but next time without an injury!’ It didn’t feel like I was unwell because I don’t like to depend on anyone to help me. I can’t just be on the bed, waiting for someone to help me get off it. I like to believe I’m fit to do things by myself. So I had a good time making memories with the family.”
Ranabaali is a pan-Indian historical action drama. The film is expected to hit theatres on October 16, 2026, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.
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