‘He’s all mine’: Rashmika Mandanna shares loved-up post for Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are head over heels in love, and their latest social media exchange is proof. The newlyweds, who tied the knot on February 26 this year, turned up the romance online as they shared a loved-up glimpse from the song “Endhayya Saami” from their upcoming film Ranabaali.

Rashmika Mandanna can’t stop ‘crushing’ over Vijay Deverakonda

Mesmerised by her husband Vijay Deverakonda’s charm, Rashmika Mandanna shared a glimpse of the couple from the song and tagged Vijay on Instagram. She wrote, “It’s crazy that he’s all mine and I still can’t stop crushing on him,” along with puppy-eyed and heart emojis. Vijay was quick to reshare the post on his Instagram. While expressing that he would miss Rashmika’s character Jayamma, he also found comfort in having Rashmika by his side for life. His caption read, “I am blessed. I will miss Jayamma but I have you :) for life,” along with a red-heart emoji.