Rashmika Mandanna shares health update after hip injury: ‘Not all that bad to slow down’

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has shared a personal update on her recovery from the hip injury that has kept her away from work, posting a diary-style Instagram story that offered a peek into what her days look like without the chaos of a film set.

The actor, who suffered a complete tendon detachment in her right hip during a dance shoot for her upcoming action film Mysaa, said she has settled into a slower rhythm and is learning to be at peace with it. “It’s actually not all that bad to slow down once in a while, is it?” she wrote.

Rashmika laid out her daily routine in detail. She said she wakes up without an alarm for the first time in a long while, eats two meals a day to keep her diet in check, takes meetings, does puzzles or reads with her pet cat Aura, watches a show, and goes to bed. “My routine is pretty much wake up, and no more to alarms, yaaay, just wake up when my body tells me to,” she wrote.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram Story Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram Story

One thing she has finally found time for is going through her wedding photographs and videos. Rashmika married actor Vijay Deverakonda on February 26 this year in a private ceremony in Udaipur, followed by a reception in Hyderabad. But Rashmika said she had not had the chance to properly sit with the photos until now. “Going through the wedding photos and videos because I hadn’t gotten the proper time till now,” she wrote.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna suffers hip injury, advised six weeks of rest

She also acknowledged the struggle of not being able to work out. In her earlier post confirming the injury, Rashmika had described herself as someone who “works out and runs like a beast.” Without that outlet, she admitted the temptation to indulge in food is real. “Eating two meals a day to really, really try and not go overboard with the eating,” she wrote.

Rashmika described her days as filled with sleep, recovery, skin care, hair care, family time and reading. “My days are going well, with a lot of sleeping and recovery, puzzles and some reading and watching some shows, doing some very much needed hair care and skin care, and meetings and spending time with family,” she wrote.

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The actress had earlier revealed that the injury was her third back-to-back setback, and that the tendon detachment occurred during the filming of Mysaa, which she called the most physically aggressive film she has ever worked on. She has been advised six weeks of complete rest and a structured rehabilitation programme.