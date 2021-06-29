Rashmika Mandanna shares favourite photo with ‘best friend’ Vijay Deverakonda, praises Allu Arjun

Actor Rashmika Mandanna on Tuesday hosted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram. During the session, she heaped praise on her co-stars Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun.

Rashmika interacted with fans during her free time on the sets of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye. Among the series of questions that Rashmika was asked, one was about her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun, which brought a smile on the actor’s face.

“I love working with Allu Arjun sir. He is fun, professional, an amazing actor and all of us know he is a brilliant dancer so I always love working with him,” Rashmika said. Pushpa is expected to release later this year.

Fans also wanted to know more about Rashmika Mandanna and her frequent co-star and close friend Vijay Deverakonda. First, a fan requested her to share her favourite picture with Deverakonda. Rashmika posted a beautiful black-and-white photo of themselves addressing a huge crowd from a stage. She was then asked to describe what Deverakonda meant to her. To which, Rashmika shared a boomerang of hugging herself with “besssssst fraaaannnnd” written on the video.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have shared screen space in two films – Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam. The actor was also asked when she would be working with Tamil actor Vijay. “For the hundredth time, hopefully soon!” Rashmika replied. When asked to describe Thalapthy in one word, she wrote, “Love.”

Besides Goodbye, Rashmika has Mission Majnu, Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu and Pushpa in her kitty.