Rashmika Mandanna shares adorable throwback photo

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself on a magazine cover.
Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “This was 2001 and my first ever magazine cover! ♥️ I still remember doing the shoot that day! To this day, my mum has saved the magazine and she still saves every magazine now.”
This was 2001 and my first ever magazine cover! ♥️ I still remember doing the shoot that day! To this day, my mum has saved the magazine and she still saves every magazine now. Was I destined to be here today receiving all your love? I wonder. But I am glad this is my life and I wouldn’t trade it to anyone else’s. I love my family, the friends I’ve made, the things that have happened in my life, the people I work with, have worked with, and every war we’ve fought, every milestone we’ve reached. Ahhh sorry I am saying too much. But well Fun fact- showing off my finger since 2k1 yo! 🤷🏻♀️🐒
“Was I destined to be here today receiving all your love? I wonder. But I am glad this is my life and I wouldn’t trade it for anyone else’s. I love my family, the friends I’ve made, the things that have happened in my life, the people I work with, have worked with, and every war we’ve fought, every milestone we’ve reached. Ahhh sorry I am saying too much. But well fun fact- showing off my finger since 2k1 yo!” she added.
Rashmika Mandanna made her debut with the 2016 acclaimed Kannada movie Kirik Party. She has since then starred in well-received films like Geetha Govindam and Sarileru Neekevvaru among more.
Rashmika was last seen in Telugu movie Bheeshma.
