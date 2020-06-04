Rashmika Mandanna shares adorable throwback photo

Rashmika Mandanna shared this cute photo of herself on her social media recently (Photo: Instagram/rashmikamandanna). Rashmika Mandanna shared this cute photo of herself on her social media recently (Photo: Instagram/rashmikamandanna).

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself on a magazine cover.

Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “This was 2001 and my first ever magazine cover! ♥️ I still remember doing the shoot that day! To this day, my mum has saved the magazine and she still saves every magazine now.”

“Was I destined to be here today receiving all your love? I wonder. But I am glad this is my life and I wouldn’t trade it for anyone else’s. I love my family, the friends I’ve made, the things that have happened in my life, the people I work with, have worked with, and every war we’ve fought, every milestone we’ve reached. Ahhh sorry I am saying too much. But well fun fact- showing off my finger since 2k1 yo!” she added.

Rashmika Mandanna made her debut with the 2016 acclaimed Kannada movie Kirik Party. She has since then starred in well-received films like Geetha Govindam and Sarileru Neekevvaru among more.

Rashmika was last seen in Telugu movie Bheeshma.

