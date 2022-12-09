Rashmika Mandanna responds to trolling, Kantara success: ‘I have not been banned in Kannada’

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has responded to the recent controversy around her alleged troubled relationship with Rishab Shetty, who shot to fame nationwide following the stupendous success of Kantara. “I just have love for them. I don’t know what else I’m supposed to say about it. It’s left to them,” Rashmika told the media while answering the question about being subjected to trolling.

Rashmika drew flak when she said that she didn’t watch Kantara a few weeks ago. She was accused of forgetting her roots in Kannada cinema after she found success in Telugu and Tamil film industries.

“I was asked if I had watched the film within 2 or 3 days after its release. I had not seen it then. When I saw the film, I messaged the team (Kantara) and I also got a nice ‘thank you’ as a reply,” she said.

The controversy got bigger when Rishab in an interview suggested he doesn’t like working with Rashmika. Even though he didn’t take her name, his words and actions were clear that he had some unresolved issues with her. Interestingly, Rishab was the director of Rashmika’s debut movie Kirik Party. Former colleagues seem to have since grown apart for reasons best known to them.

“See, the world doesn’t know what is happening on the inside. We can’t always put a camera on our personal life and show it. We are not these people who will release messages also. What people say about our personal life doesn’t matter. What they are saying about us professionally is what we will take and work on it,” Rashmika explained.

She was also asked about the rumours that suggested she was banned by the Kannada film producers. “So far I have not been banned,” she said.

In the wake of this controversy, Rashmika also released a statement expressing her pain of being the subject to online trolling. The actor is now waiting for the release of Varisu where she has shared screen space with Tamil superstar Vijay. The film is due in cinemas in January during Pongal festival.