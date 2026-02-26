‘I’ve truly been blessed’: Rashmika Mandanna opens up about Vijay Deverakonda in first post as his wife

Hours after tying the knot in Udaipur, Rashmika Mandanna took to social media to introduce Vijay Deverakonda to the world, not as a co-star, not as a rumoured partner, but as her husband.

For years, the two had carefully avoided confirming what most of the film industry and their fans already suspected. Rashmika had given hints in interviews. Vijay had deflected questions with a smile. When a photo of the two at a lunch together went viral, Rashmika’s response at a public event, “everyone knows about it”, was as close to a confirmation as either had offered. Today, all of that changed.

In the wedding post that has since gone widely viral, Rashmika Mandanna wrote at length about what Vijay Deverakonda has meant to her, not just as a partner but as someone she credits for who she has become as a person.

“Hi my loves, Introducing to you now ‘My Husband’! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like, the man who showed me what being in peace feels like,” she wrote.

She described him as someone who encouraged her to aim higher than she thought possible, who never made her feel she had to shrink herself, and who was present through every stage of her journey, the achievements, the struggles, and everything in between.

PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: First photos of newlyweds from wedding go viral

“I’ve become the woman I have always dreamt of being, because you made her who she is today. Vijju I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you. But you know suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, life, everything just makes a lot more sense now, it is because I have you, witnessing it all, being the biggest part of it all,” she wrote.

Story continues below this ad

Rashmika ended her post the way she has always spoken about Vijay, with feeling and without filter. “I am so so so so soooo excited to becoming your wife! To be your wife! To be called your wife!! It’s full party time now!! Let’s have the bestestest life ever together. I love you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

The warmth of the post was not entirely surprising to those who had been paying attention. At the success celebration of her film The Girlfriend in November 2025, Rashmika had become emotional while thanking Vijay publicly, telling the audience she hoped everyone would have a Vijay Deverakonda in their lives, “because that’s a blessing.” Vijay, standing behind her on stage, had responded by saying he was proud of her journey and the woman she had become. Today’s post felt like the longer version of that moment.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first met on the sets of Geetha Govindam in 2018, a film that became a major commercial success and established their on-screen chemistry firmly in the minds of Telugu audiences. They followed it with Dear Comrade in 2019. In the years that followed, both went on to build careers that extended well beyond Telugu cinema. Through all of it, they remained close, even as both consistently declined to speak about their relationship.

Their engagement was reported in October 2025, confirmed by sources close to the family though not publicly acknowledged by either at the time. The official wedding announcement came last Sunday, when both posted simultaneously on Instagram, addressing their fans as “our dearest loves” and naming their union Virosh, a combination of their names that fans had coined years earlier.

Also Read – When Rashmika Mandanna shared she is in touch with all her exes and their families: ‘I meet their families, present, past, current, future’

Story continues below this ad

The wedding ceremony today took place in Udaipur, with close family and friends in attendance. Rashmika wore a saree draped in the traditional Kodava style, with the pleats at the back, honouring the customs of her community from Coorg. A wedding reception is scheduled for March 4 in Hyderabad.