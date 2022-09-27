scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Rashmika Mandanna on Pushpa’s success: ‘We didn’t anticipate the madness of the film…’

Rashmika Mandanna is looking forward to the release of Goodbye, which will see her sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the first time.

rashmika mandannaRashmika Mandanna opens up about Pushpa's success. (Photo: Rashmika/Instagram)

Although already very popular, Rashmika Mandanna became a household name after appearing in the massive Telugu hit Pushpa. The film saw her sharing screen space with ’Stylish Star’ Allu Arjun.

In a recent interview, Rashmika spoke candidly about how she and the team of Pushpa had never anticipated what the movie would ultimately become.

“After one, even two and three months (post the film’s release), people kept messaging us. We didn’t anticipate the madness of the film, but we knew that we had done something right,” Rashmika Mandanna said while speaking to journalist Siddharth Kannan.

Helmed and penned by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise minted over Rs 350 crore. It was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 250 crore.

Apart from Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun, the actioner also starred ace Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil. A sequel of the movie called Pushpa 2: The Rule is presently under production.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is looking forward to the release of Goodbye, which will see her sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the first time.

