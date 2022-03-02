Rashmika Mandanna describes Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu co-star Sharwanand as the ‘nicest’ person: ‘Working with him was easy…’

After delivering a blockbuster with Pushpa: The Rise, Rashmika Mandanna is set to entertain with the family drama Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu (AMJ). Starring Sharwanand in the lead role, the Kishore Tirumala directorial will release on March 4 in theatres. Ahead of the film’s release, the Mission Majnu star interacted with the media in Hyderabad. Here are the excerpts from the conversation.

How did you land Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu?

Just before the first lockdown, I happened to listen to the script of AMJ. I was very excited when I heard the story. There were so many important female characters in this movie, and I was curious who would play them. When Kishore sir told me the details of the actors portraying those characters, I could imagine them in the movie. Apart from that, the film has a funny scene in the interval. It made me accept the project.

There were several veteran actresses in the film. What would you say is your most significant learning from them?

More than being intimidated, I wanted to understand them as actors. Acting with them was also a motivation for me to do well.

Tell us about your role in the movie?

I play Aadya in the film. She is straightforward and not melodramatic.

How was it to work with Sharwanand?

Working with Sharwa was easy. He was very kind and sweet. He has just been the nicest person.

How do you define AMJ?

The movie is a conversational film with a mass touch.

How do you describe the journey with director Kishore Tirumala?

The best part of working with Kishore Tirumala is seeing the respect he has for women.

You have shared the stage with Sai Pallavi and Keerthy Suresh in the film’s pre-release event.

It always feels nice when other actors support your film and want your film to work. For me, it was a special moment. Why would they come and be on the stage with us if that’s not the case? What Sai Pallavi and Keerthy have created is just wow. They deserve it, and I am so proud of them. I was mindblown to see the audiences’ reaction while they were speaking (on the stage).