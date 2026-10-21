Rashmika Mandanna says she’s not comfortable with ‘exposing, skin show’: ‘I draw the line’

Director Buchi Babu Sana’s Ram Charan-led Peddi (2026) made big headlines after its release, but not for favourable reasons. The sports actioner found itself embroiled in controversy over the portrayal of its female lead, Janhvi Kapoor, whose character, many viewers alleged, was objectified and hypersexualised. Recently, celebrity couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda weighed in on the controversy, as the Animal star revealed how she stays away from such depictions.

During their joint appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, host Karan Johar brought up the topic. He asked, “We (Janhvi and Karan) spoke about it, including her experience with Peddi. There was so much chatter around that. I haven’t seen that happen with you at all, Rashmika, in your representation. Are you careful about that? You have to set your boundaries, right?”

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‘I am not comfortable with exposing’

Replying with a “yes,” Rashmika explained, “There are some things I am not okay with. Yes, some characters might need you to wear a bikini or something. Even then, I do inform them that I am not comfortable with my whole… exposing and skin show… I am not that kind of a person. But when you do commercial films, there will be costumes you aren’t completely comfortable with. Hence, there are lines that I draw for myself. More often than not, the directors are ok with it because those are the kind of people I prefer working with.”

Meanwhile, Vijay chimed in, saying, “But it’s still challenging, right, including these conversations.” Rashmika replied, “It is.” When Karan pointed out that since Janhvi isn’t from the Telugu film industry and must have been in a vulnerable place, Vijay immediately agreed.

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Vijay Deverakonda on the pressure actors face to say ‘no’

“You (the makers) must make it easier for the actors to come and ask these questions because even I find it hard,” Rashmika pointed out. “Sometimes, when I don’t want to do something but it takes up a lot of [energy], I ask Vijay if I should just say it.”

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Vijay added, “They all need a support system to tell them that it’s okay to put their foot down and say ‘no.’ Because people can make you feel like, ‘But you are an actress; you signed this film; isn’t this your job?’ So, they start feeling that pressure, wondering, ‘Am I not being professional?’ When they (the makers) start making you feel unprofessional, you decide not to make a big deal about it and hope that it will all be okay.”

Rashmika and Vijay were the guests on the second episode of Koffee with Karan’s last season.