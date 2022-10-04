Rashmika Mandanna says she had nightmares after ‘painful’ trolling for Vijay Deverakonda kissing scene: ‘Would cry myself to bed’

Actor Rashmika Mandanna opened up about being trolled for a kissing scene with her co-star Vijay Deverakonda in their 2019 film Dear Comrade. Rashmika said that the trolling was ‘painful’, and that it affected her greatly, to the point that she would cry herself to sleep and have nightmares.

She told Zoom in an interview that the attacks continued for months, and that she couldn’t even reach out to her family for support, because she didn’t want them to get affected by it as well.

She said, “The second it happened, it carried on for months. It was this, that, whatever. And there were so many painful moments happening and painful things I was reading, I was seeing. I have been through that. And I would have constant dreams where you know you feel like you are the only one and everyone has turned their back on you and you are calling out for them. That was a constant dream, I don’t know what it was and I don’t know how it was. I would wake myself up with such dreams and cry myself to bed, or even wake up crying.”

She continued, “That was an extremely hard part that I had to go through. Your family is not used to it so you can’t even open up to your family because my parents would never want to see me sad. Conveying something like this would really make them sad.”

Rashmika has also been linked with Vijay. While neither has admitted that they’re seeing each other, they have commented on the rumours in recent weeks. While Vijay, in an appearance on Koffee with Karan, said that Rashmika is a great friend, Rashmika said in a recent interview that she finds the gossip ‘cute’.

She will soon be seen in her debut Hindi film, Goodbye, directed by Vikas Bahl, who was accused of inappropriate behaviour during the #MeToo movement in India, but was cleared after an internal investigation. She will follow it up with Animal, in which she stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Vijay was last seen in the critical and commercial flop Liger.