scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Rashmika Mandanna says she had nightmares after ‘painful’ trolling for Vijay Deverakonda kissing scene: ‘Would cry myself to bed’

Rashmika Mandanna admitted that the trolling she faced after a kissing scene with Dear Comrade co-star Vijay Deverakonda was 'painful'.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Geetha Govindam.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna opened up about being trolled for a kissing scene with her co-star Vijay Deverakonda in their 2019 film Dear Comrade. Rashmika said that the trolling was ‘painful’, and that it affected her greatly, to the point that she would cry herself to sleep and have nightmares.

She told Zoom in an interview that the attacks continued for months, and that she couldn’t even reach out to her family for support, because she didn’t want them to get affected by it as well.

Also read |vRashmika Mandanna reacts to Vijay Deverakonda dating rumours: ‘It is all so cute’

She said, “The second it happened, it carried on for months. It was this, that, whatever. And there were so many painful moments happening and painful things I was reading, I was seeing. I have been through that. And I would have constant dreams where you know you feel like you are the only one and everyone has turned their back on you and you are calling out for them. That was a constant dream, I don’t know what it was and I don’t know how it was. I would wake myself up with such dreams and cry myself to bed, or even wake up crying.”

She continued, “That was an extremely hard part that I had to go through. Your family is not used to it so you can’t even open up to your family because my parents would never want to see me sad. Conveying something like this would really make them sad.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...Premium
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genomePremium
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genome
With reverses in Ukraine, Putin’s options are shrinkingPremium
With reverses in Ukraine, Putin’s options are shrinking

Rashmika has also been linked with Vijay. While neither has admitted that they’re seeing each other, they have commented on the rumours in recent weeks. While Vijay, in an appearance on Koffee with Karan, said that Rashmika is a great friend, Rashmika said in a recent interview that she finds the gossip ‘cute’.

She will soon be seen in her debut Hindi film, Goodbye, directed by Vikas Bahl, who was accused of inappropriate behaviour during the #MeToo movement in India, but was cleared after an internal investigation. She will follow it up with Animal, in which she stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Vijay was last seen in the critical and commercial flop Liger.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-10-2022 at 10:08:46 am
Next Story

Now, book your Hyderabad Metro tickets via WhatsApp. Here’s how

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Parineeti Chopra, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement