Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

Rashmika Mandanna shares a glimpse of her ‘own little world’: ‘It’s so strange but I love it’

The photos feature Rashmika Mandanna going about the kitchen, looking dreamily in the distance as she enjoys a cup of hot beverage.

rashmika mandannaRashmika shares new photos.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently shared a bunch of photos taken in what seems to be her personal space. As a result, these snaps give a feeling of that precious intimacy.

The photos feature Mandanna going about the kitchen, looking dreamily in the distance as she enjoys a cup of hot beverage.

“I don’t really remember when this was shot.. but other than being an actor… I think these are the four pictures just describe me as ME! They say na – that pictures can speak a thousand words.. it does.. i don’t remember when these were taken but I think I remember the feeling I had when these were taken.. so well this is me in my own lil world.. 🥰 It makes me feel calm.. looking at these pictures.. it’s so strange but love it (sic),” Rashmika Mandanna captioned her pictures.

The post was immediately flooded with warm comments. One follower wrote, “Big fan, mam.” While yet another fan called the images ‘mesmerising.’ Another user commented, “You’re looking so beautiful.”

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the Telugu romantic drama Sita Ramam, also starring Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 10:01:25 pm
