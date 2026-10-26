‘Rashmika and me against the world’: Vijay Deverakonda’s note to trolls with ‘no respect’

Actor Vijay Deverakonda shared a post for those trolling him and wife, actor Rashmika Mandanna, after their Koffee With Karan appearance last week. His social media post landed minutes after Rashmika posted a detailed note, calling the internet’s response to their relationship ‘bullying dressed up as feminism’. Sharing a series of photos along with the same video Rashmika had posted, Vijay declared, “If it’s me and her against the world — so be it.” However, it was the strongly worded conclusion of his note that particularly caught attention.

Sharing the pictures, Vijay wrote, “My best friend, my wife, my woman. One of the most beautiful parts of my life that I got absolutely right. For all those concerned, we are both gloriously happy. I am blessed.”

He reiterated that the couple was happy together, adding, “If it’s me and her against the world — so be it. Big love to all those who celebrate love and the simplicity of living happily.”

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Vijay ended his note with a pointed message for his critics: “Now, with absolutely no intended kindness or respect, everyone else can go f**k themselves.”

His post came shortly after Rashmika penned a lengthy note addressing trolls, social media users and content creators who had labelled Vijay a red flag and advised her to reconsider their relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

In her note, Rashmika defended her decision to marry Vijay, saying she would happily ask him to marry her not just a hundred times, but a thousand times.

“If our love doesn’t fit your imagination of what love should look like, that’s okay, no? You go live that beautiful imagination in your own life. I’ll be cheering for every happy person out there. That’s the bare minimum we should all strive for,” she wrote.

The actor also spoke about how Vijay had stood by her during difficult times, while expressing happiness with her life after marriage.

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ALSO READ | Rashmika Mandanna hits back at trolls amid Koffee With Karan backlash: ‘I will do it a 1000 times’

“HE WAS and HE IS even right now. Right now, I am the happiest I have ever been. And I hope you can see that in my face, in the joy I’ve felt since getting married, in my performances, in my films, and simply in the way I live my life. I am happy. I am content. I am blessed,” she wrote.

Rashmika also criticised those who chose to believe online speculation over her own account of her relationship, calling it “a little creepy” that people would believe “random narratives, misleading edits and absolute lies created on the internet” rather than what she said about her own life.

A few hours ago, Vijay took to his Instagram Stories to share another video by a content creator poking fun at Instagram users who have been analysing his appearance with Rashmika on Koffee With Karan and making assumptions about their relationship. Sharing the satirical reel, he wrote, “Needs subtitles. Regional languages lo.”

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Why are Vijay, Rashmika being trolled?

Vijay and Rashmika recently made headlines following their appearance on Koffee With Karan. During the conversation, the couple spoke about their proposal and revealed that Vijay told Rashmika to ask him a hundred times before he agreed to consider marriage.

The remark quickly went viral, prompting criticism from social media users, some of whom interpreted it as a red flag. Several content creators subsequently shared videos analysing their relationship, with some advising Rashmika to leave Vijay.

The couple first met on the sets of Geetha Govindam and developed a close bond over the years. After keeping their relationship largely private amid persistent dating rumours, they tied the knot in February this year in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Udaipur.