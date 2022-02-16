Rashmika Mandanna: I am too young for marriage

Rashmika Mandanna is keeping herself busy with back-to-back films, but amidst all of it, there have been rumours about her dating life. The actor, who was earlier engaged to Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty, is reportedly dating her Geetha Govindam co-star Vijay Deverakonda.

While the two have not talked about their relationship, they have often been spotted on dinner dates in Mumbai, which seemed to have fueled the speculations.

During a recent interaction with indiatoday.in, Rashmika Mandanna opened up about love and marriage.

“For me, love is when you give each other respect, time, and when you feel secure. It is difficult to describe love because it is all about feelings. Love works only when it’s both ways, not just one,” the 25-year-old said.

Talking about marriage, she said, “I don’t know what to think about it, because I am too young for it right now. I haven’t given it a thought. But having said that, it should be someone who makes you comfortable.”

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is basking in the success of Pushpa The Rise. She will soon start shooting for Pushpa The Rule, the second part of the Sukumar directorial, starring Allu Arjun in the titular role. Rashmika is also set to make her Bollywood debut this year with two projects – Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Mission Majnu with Siddharth Malhotra.