Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda address Koffee backlash: ‘Bullying dressed up as feminism’

Days after intense backlash about their relationship, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have addressed the trolling with social media posts on their respective handles. The comments began after their appearance on Karan Johar-hosted Koffee With Karan where Vijay said he told Rashmika to ask him a 100 times before he will consider marriage. Rashmika and Vijay tied the knot earlier this year.

In a video shared on X, Rashmika can be seen playfully climbing onto Vijay’s back, raising her hands and saying something to him. The video has been muted, but it captures the couple in a light-hearted moment at home. She wrote a lengthy note, calling it her “little 2 cents on this whole issue concerning me and Vijju”, where she addressed those supporting the couple and the ones criticising them.

‘I will ask him a 1000 times’

“My lovely people of the internet, to all those who deeply love and to those who are permanently bitter. My little 2 cents on this whole issue concerning me and Vijju,” she wrote.

Rashmika explained that she generally refrains from addressing such controversies because she believes everyone is entitled to their opinion. However, she said the current situation felt less like a difference of opinion and more like “an angry mob looking for someone to vent at”.

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She added that she was writing the note to stand up for people who believe in love. She also singled out Vijay Deverakonda’s comment to Karan Johar that he had told Rashmika to ask him 100 times and then he would consider marriage.

“First, it was never about the number of times or an entire year. That’s where some of you got stuck. Yes, that conversation happened. But neither of us was looking for a grand proposal. The conversation was about him wanting both of us to take the time and space to understand each other, to be sure that despite all the highs and lows, joys and stresses of life, this was what we wanted and the right time for it,” she wrote.

The actor said it was perfectly fine for her to know what she wanted while Vijay took time to think through the practical aspects of their lives before making a decision. “That didn’t change our love in any way. I am all heart and he is the thinker — and we need that in each other’s lives,” she added.

Rashmika also questioned why expressing affection for her husband had become a subject of ridicule. “If I am not in love with the man I am marrying, then why in the world would I marry him?” she asked.

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Taking a swipe at her critics, she urged people to find partners who made them feel loved even after marriage. “Find a man who loves you so beautifully that even after you are married, you would still want to tell him, ‘Let’s get married.’ I would do it a thousand times — 100 is nothing. It’s really that simple,” she wrote.

ALSO READ | Vijay Deverakonda responds to trolls after Koffee With Karan appearance with Rashmika: ‘Needs subtitles’

She also addressed those who, she felt, had become too invested in their own interpretations of her relationship. “If your love doesn’t fit your imagination of what love should look like, that’s okay no? You go live that beautiful imagination in your life. I will be cheering for every happy person out there,” she wrote.

Rashmika reserved a special message for content creators who had advised her to walk away from the relationship. She said their opinions failed to account for the difficult moments she and Vijay had experienced together.

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“I wish some of you had been there a couple of years ago, when things were really, really hard. You weren’t there. He was and he is even right now,” she wrote.

The actor also expressed disappointment that people appeared more willing to believe online speculation, misleading edits and unverified claims than her own account of her personal life.

“The fact that some people would rather believe random narratives, misleading edits and absolute lies created on the internet than believe what I say about my own life is honestly a little creepy,” she added.

Emphasising Vijay’s presence in her life, Rashmika wrote, “When my stomach hurts every month, you aren’t there. He is.”

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She concluded by asking people not to worry about either of them and criticised those who discussed her family without knowing them, describing such behaviour as “bullying dressed up as feminism”.

‘It’s me and her against the world’: Vijay Deverakonda

Sharing a personal note, Vijay wrote, “My best friend, my wife, my woman. One of the most beautiful parts of my life that I got absolutely right ❤️ For all those concerned, We are both gloriously happy. I am blessed. If its me and her against the world – so be it ❤️ Big love to all those who celebrate love and the simplicity of living happily. ❤️Now, with absolutely no intended kindness or respect, everyone else can go f**k themselves. :)) Deverakonda Vijay Sai.”

Here is Rashmika Mandanna’s complete post…

My lovely people of the internet, ❤️

To all those who deeply love, and to those who are permanently bitter. 😃 My lil’ 2 cents on this whole issue concerning me and Vijju. I generally don’t address these things because everyone has a right to their opinions. Sometimes, I even enjoy reading them and gaining a different perspective. But the current frenzy over our interview feels less like people having opinions and more like an angry mob looking for someone to vent at.

Somewhere along the way, the whole point got lost. Maybe it didn’t fit your lens. Maybe some of you simply don’t want to see it. I’m writing this because I want to protect the people who believe in love, and I hope everyone gets to find their own version of it. ❤️. We’ve been bombarded with opinions, comments and unsolicited advice on all our profiles, mine and yours, unnecessarily.

The conviction with which people came at us genuinely shook me a little. I was like, WHAT THE FK IS GOING ON? 😃

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So I took a step back, thought about it, and here’s my lil’ take on my own life. First, it was never about the number of times or an entire year. That’s where some of you got stuck. Yes, that conversation happened. But neither of us was looking for a grand proposal. The conversation was about him wanting both of us to take the time and space to understand each other, to be sure that despite all the highs and lows, the joys and stresses of life, this was what we wanted and the right time for it. And we did. We chose each other.

It’s okay that I knew exactly what I wanted. And it was equally okay that he wanted time to think all the practical things of life through and be sure. That didn’t change our love in any way. I am all heart and he is the thinker- and we need that in each other’s lives.

For us, marriage was never about a proposal, getting down on one knee or putting a ring on a finger. That’s the decorative part. For us, it was about building a life and a future together. And I think we did that beautifully so far❤️ Find someone you would go to any lengths for, someone who would do the same for you.

And yes, I am OBSESSED with my man. When did that become a bad thing? 😃 If I’m not IN LOVE with the man I’m marrying, then why in the world would I marry him? He’s going to be my companion for life. My friend through the ordinary days and the extraordinary ones. The father of my children. The man I grow old with. Find a man who loves you so beautifully that even after you’re married, you’d still want to tell him, “Let’s get married.” I would do it a thousand times- 100 is nothing. It’s really that simple. ❤️

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And for those who seem to be absolutely blinded by their own narratives… We have both built our lives on our own terms, with our own choices and our own hard work. We are smart, capable adults, blessed with the freedom and privilege to choose how we want to live and whom we want to share our lives with. And we chose US. ❤️ We will keep choosing each other, again and again, until the end.

If our love doesn’t fit your imagination of what love should look like, that’s okay, no? You go live that beautiful imagination in your own life. I’ll be cheering for every happy person out there. That’s the bare minimum we should all strive for.

And to some of my sweet girls out there… The ones making reels in the guise of concern for a fellow woman, asking me to run, giving me free relationship advice to protect me. Thank you. Truly. But I wish some of you had been there a couple of years ago, when things were really, really hard. You weren’t there.

HE WAS and HE IS even right now. Right now, I am the happiest I have ever been. And I hope you can see that in my face, in the joy I’ve felt since getting married, in my performances, in my films, and simply in the way I live my life. I am happy. I am content. I am blessed. And the fact that some people would rather believe random narratives, misleading edits and absolute lies created on the internet that believe what I say about my own life is honestly a little creepy. 😃

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When I snap a bone, you aren’t there. He is. When my stomach hurts every month, you aren’t there. He is. When I need to go to the hospital, you aren’t there. He is. When I wake up in the middle of the night with anxiety, you aren’t there. He is. And when I break down, I don’t have your shoulder to cry on. I have his. So please, don’t worry about me or him. ❤️

I genuinely wish and pray that you find someone you love who loves you just as deeply. And if that isn’t what you want for yourself, that’s completely fine too. Live the life that makes you happy. I’ll be happy for you either way.

And one more thing. Bitch about me all you want. I can take it. But talking about my family without knowing them? That’s not feminism. That’s bullying dressed up as feminism. Feminism was never about putting someone else down or establishing superiority, whether you’re a man or a woman. It was always about having the freedom to choose your own life and taking charge of it. I took charge of mine. And it rewarded me with immense love. ❤️

And to some of my Kannadiga friends… 😃 Ahhh, how lovely it is to know that I’m still so deeply etched in your hearts even after 10 years. For you to still be celebrating me after all this time… truly, I’m blessed! ❤️ Love to all those who celebrate love and joy. And to everyone else… please find something that makes you happy, too. ❤️”